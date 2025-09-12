You can make your story progression easier by grabbing yourself some Golden Keys with our Borderlands 4 SHiFT Codes.

And be sure to check out our Rafa and Vex builds so you can rock the best possible upgrades for both Vault Hunters.

So, if you're curious how far through the game you are, or just how many missions you've already completed, here is a full list of story missions in Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 missions: Full list of story missions in BL4

There are 21 main story missions in Borderlands 4, all of which are spread across Kairos's four regions.

These regions are:

The Fadefields

Carcadia Burn

Terminus Range

Dominion

Interestingly, once the One Fell Swoop mission has been completed, players can swap between the first three regions to complete their missions in any order.

It should be noted, however, that you must fully complete those regions before moving on to the final region of Dominion.

Here is a full list of main story missions in Borderlands 4, separated by region:

The Fadefields missions list

Guns Blazing Recruitment Drive Down and Outbound A Lot to Process One Fell Swoop Rush the Gate

Carcadia Burn missions list

Wrath of the Ripper Queen Siege and Destroy Unpaid Tab Her Flaming Vision

Terminus Range missions list

Shadow of the Mountain Crystal Brawl Dark Subject His Vile Sanctum

Dominion missions list

Rising Action Another Day, Another Universe The Falling Wall Means of Ascent Plan Z The Timekeeper's Order Secrets of the Vault

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.