Borderlands 4 missions: Full list of story missions in BL4
Kairos calling.
There are plenty of missions to overcome in Borderlands 4 on your way to taking down the Timekeeper.
Spread across the various regions of Kairos, you'll need to complete the missions in its three main areas before entering the end game.
You can make your story progression easier by grabbing yourself some Golden Keys with our Borderlands 4 SHiFT Codes.
And be sure to check out our Rafa and Vex builds so you can rock the best possible upgrades for both Vault Hunters.
So, if you're curious how far through the game you are, or just how many missions you've already completed, here is a full list of story missions in Borderlands 4.
Borderlands 4 missions: Full list of story missions in BL4
There are 21 main story missions in Borderlands 4, all of which are spread across Kairos's four regions.
These regions are:
- The Fadefields
- Carcadia Burn
- Terminus Range
- Dominion
Interestingly, once the One Fell Swoop mission has been completed, players can swap between the first three regions to complete their missions in any order.
It should be noted, however, that you must fully complete those regions before moving on to the final region of Dominion.
Here is a full list of main story missions in Borderlands 4, separated by region:
The Fadefields missions list
- Guns Blazing
- Recruitment Drive
- Down and Outbound
- A Lot to Process
- One Fell Swoop
- Rush the Gate
Carcadia Burn missions list
- Wrath of the Ripper Queen
- Siege and Destroy
- Unpaid Tab
- Her Flaming Vision
Terminus Range missions list
- Shadow of the Mountain
- Crystal Brawl
- Dark Subject
- His Vile Sanctum
Dominion missions list
- Rising Action
- Another Day, Another Universe
- The Falling Wall
- Means of Ascent
- Plan Z
- The Timekeeper's Order
- Secrets of the Vault
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.