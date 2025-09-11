If you're on the lookout for other builds, check out our handy guide to the best Rafa build.

As for Vex, those looking to learn how to spec her as you level up through the game have come to the right place. We've put together the best Vex build you can use below.

Borderlands 4 Vex build: Best Action Skill, Augments and upgrades

Unlike some of the other Vault Hunters, all of Vex's Action Skills are very much viable, but we've opted for her Dead Ringers skill thanks to its massive early game damage.

Dead Ringer lets you summon clones that can dish out damage alongside you, each of which receives boosted damage based on which upgrades you've chosen for your own weapons.

From mid game onwards, you'll be focusing on using your Attunement trait. This 'attunes' you to the Elemental Type of your current gun, turning your Action Skills and melee damage into that type, too.

It won't matter too much for you at the start, but as you approach the mid game, we recommend focusing on having at least two different Maliwan weapons on you to make the most of this build and your clones.

To help you out right from the start, we've split the guide into sections for early, mid and end game.

Early game Vex build

In the early game, you want to try and increase your gun damage as much as possible, as this affects both you and your clones.

Put your first five Skill Points into Cold Iron, then activate the Coven Augment. This will give you and your minions health regen when spawning a Reaper, and higher crit chance when spawning a Specter.

Next, head over to the green Incarnate skill tree and put five more Skill Points into the Grave Sights passive. This will grant you and your clones crit damage, which ties in well with Coven.

Up to Level 17, upgrade Grave Assault in the Dead Ringer tree, increasing your fire rate.

Up to Level 22, put your next five Skill Points into Blood Sacrifice (triggers Kill Skills when your clones die), Grave Fiends (increased damage) and Grave Quickening (decreases Action Skill cooldown) in whatever order and distribution you see fit.

Mid game Vex build

Once you've unlocked the mid game upgrades, you first want to load your Skill Points into Prismatic Weaponry. This is a passive that adds bonus damage every time you hit a crit with your gun.

The bonus increases with every Attunement you have, so make sure to have a different Elemental Type equipped every time you summon a clone for maximum impact.

Next, place five points into the Obedient Fiends upgrade, which gives you and your clones even more damage.

This will then allow you to get the Dark Pact Capstone, which lets you fully restore your clones' health, as well as preventing them from losing damage while it's active.

Last of all, make sure to use your second Augment on Wither, which lets your Specters hit enemies with a 30 per cent debuff.

End game Vex build

This is the point in our build where we really start to ramp up the damage.

Return to the Incarnate skill tree and put five points into the Grave Implements upgrade, boosting gun damage further for you and your clones, which will now also stack thanks to Blood Sacrifice.

Once you hit Level 37, upgrade Sanguine Fiends in the Dead Ringer tree and Grave Power in the Incarnate tree a few times each, keeping your clones alive for longer and increasing your Kill Skills' maximum stacks.

After putting two or three points into each skill, go back to Grave Fiends and make sure it's maxed out.

Then, take a look at your Attunement skills. Depending on which weapons you're using, get the Attunements that correspond to those Elemental Types.

If you don't have enough Elemental weapons, consider placing a couple of points into Target Prescience in the Incarnate skill tree.

If you find yourself struggling to keep your clones alive, especially in Ultra Vault Hunter Mode, you could try putting a point or two into Diener. This will give you one or two more charges of Dead Ringer, helping you keep your clones up if you find they're going down too quickly.

