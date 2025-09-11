Luckily for you, we've put together a handy upgrade guide for Rafa so you know which Action Skill, Augments and upgrades to get.

Borderlands 4 Rafa build: Best Action Skills, Augments and upgrades

First things first, Rafa's best Action Skill is undoubtedly his Peacebreaker Cannons, as they massively increase his damage from afar, and are pretty busted whether you're in the early game or late game.

Both Arc Knives and Apophis Lance are great fun to use, and you can certainly make a strong build using either. But for sheer damage and the best overall build, your only choice is the Cannons.

An important thing to know is that, especially later on, the build will make use of Rafa's Overdrive, which is a passive trait that boosts his movement speed and damage while an Action Skill is active (spoilers, you'll be using your Action Skill a lot).

Because this build is so heavily focused on your Cannons, the specific gear you use is less important.

That being said there is somewhat of a focus on ricochet damage later down the line, so if you can get yourself a powerful Jakobs gun, that certainly wouldn't do you a disservice.

To let you know how to upgrade Rafa from the start, we've split this game into sections for early, mid and end game.

Early game Rafa build

First things first, you want to start levelling up Sitiar. This gives you more damage both for your guns and your Peacebreaker Cannons, and is a huge boost early on.

Once you hit Level 6, get the Instinto Augment for your Peacebreaker Cannons to add more critical damage.

Next, start putting your skill points equally into both Juerga and Deft Hands until you reach Level 16 – that's your early game build covered, simple!

Mid game Rafa build

From Level 16 to 23, start upgrading Asymmetric Warfare in the bottom left corner. This increases damage from projectiles that don't come from your gun, i.e. your Peacebreaker Cannons.

Until Level 28, start putting a couple of points each into both Ardid for some Lifesteal from Peacebreaker Cannons, and Errant Spark which gives your Cannons Fire Damage.

Up until Level 28, you want to focus on Double-Ought Autoshot, which will allow your Cannons to ricochet, as well as turning them into shotgun shots which can deal huge damage.

If you want, you can also dump a couple of skill points into Lateral Plinking for a higher ricochet chance, but you can very much ignore this until later if you wanted.

Keep on this path until you reach the Capstone Augment. Snag this for now, and then its on to the end game.

End game Rafa build

Once you're into the end game, you can start combining your upgrades to really pile on the damage.

First, start putting points into both Everdrive, which increases your Overdrive duration, and Temerario to increase your gun damage in exchange for lower handling,.

Next, and perhaps the most important upgrade, put all of your points into Soltado once you have it unlocked. This doubles your Overdrive bonuses whenever you get a kill, letting you absolutely shred groups of enemies, and even some bosses if they bring mobs into the arena.

Once Soltado is maxed out, the rest really is up to you. Add a skill point here and there to certain skills to tailor your playstyle.

