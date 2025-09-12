So, for the full list of BL4 SHiFT Codes for September 2025, as well as how to redeem them, read on!

All Borderlands 4 SHiFT Codes for September 2025

Here is a list of all the SHiFT Codes in BL4 for September 2025:

Active SHiFT Codes

T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 – 1x Golden Key (Permanent)

1x Golden Key (Permanent) THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X – 1x Golden Key (Expires 30th September 2025)

Expired SHiFT Codes

As the game has only just come out, there are currently no expired SHiFT Codes.

How to redeem SHiFT Codes in Borderlands 4

Before you can redeem SHiFT Codes, you first need to create a SHiFT Account. Head to the SHiFT website, and either create an account or log in if you already have one.

Once you've got an account, you can redeem SHiFT Codes in two ways.

First, click the menu icon in the top left corner of the SHIFT website, then select 'Rewards'.

Copy and paste in your SHiFT Codes of choice, then hit 'Check'. Select the platform you want to redeem them for and then hit 'Redeem'.

The second way is to redeem them in-game. Open up the pause menu, select 'SHiFT' and then 'Rewards'. From here, simply paste your SHiFT codes in as above and redeem them for your rewards.

Once you've got your Golden Keys, head to any major faction town such as The Launchpad, Belton's Bore, Carcadia and The Lockaway, and you'll be able to loot the Golden Chest stowed away there.

How to get new SHiFT Codes

SHiFT Codes are regularly shared on social media from a few sources.

Your best bet is to follow the official Gearbox Twitter account. You could also follow them on a few other social media sites, like Facebook or Instagram.

Occasionally, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford will also share a SHiFT Code or two on his own personal Twitter account, so keep an eye on him, too!

