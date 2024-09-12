Black Cat in Fortnite: Release date speculation and latest news
Just when will Black Cat be sneaking her way into Fortnite?
Fortnite has been mining the depths of Marvel’s eclectic character roster for its latest Chapter 5 Season 4 update. We’ve seen Doctor Doom take over Battle Royale Island and Wolverine appear as a banana. Yes, you read that correctly. But now, rumours are swirling about Black Cat’s imminent arrival in the game.
Black Cat is a longtime foe, friend and even a lover to Spider-Man. Felicia Hardy, as she is otherwise known, is a cat burglar with an acrobatic fighting style and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1979.
Considering Fortnite included Spider-Man's Iron Spider outfit in the game recently, it’s not surprising that we are getting another character from his universe next.
For the full details on Black Cat’s arrival in Fortnite, read on.
When is Black Cat coming to Fortnite? Release date speculation
An official time and date has not been confirmed by Epic Games for Black Cat’s arrival in Fortnite, however an account on X, formerly Twitter, called Hypex which regularly posts leaks about the game has stated that she will be released on Friday September 13.
More like this
It is rumoured that the time will be 8pm EST, which is 1am on Saturday September 14 for us in the UK.
How can you get Black Cat in Fortnite? Rumours so far
Much like the release date for Black Cat in Fortnite, the method that players will need to unlock her is not yet confirmed by Epic Games.
However, Hypex also addressed this and it looks as though you will need to purchase her either individually or via a bundle from the game’s Item Shop once the update is live.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How much will the Black Cat skin cost in Fortnite? Rumoured price
Again, this is only a rumour, but we have been led to believe that the Black Cat skin will cost 1,500 V Bucks in the Item Shop. This price will also include the LEGO variant.
The character can also be bought via a bundle, which costs 2,300 V Bucks. It also includes an Unfortunate Claw Pickaxe, the Black Cat Guitar, the Velvet Claws Wrap and the Cat Bag Backbling. The pickaxe and guitar can be purchased separately in a double pack for 800 V Bucks.
We don’t know how long these items will remain in the game’s shop for, so the best bet is to get them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.