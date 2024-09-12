Considering Fortnite included Spider-Man's Iron Spider outfit in the game recently, it’s not surprising that we are getting another character from his universe next.

For the full details on Black Cat’s arrival in Fortnite, read on.

An official time and date has not been confirmed by Epic Games for Black Cat’s arrival in Fortnite, however an account on X, formerly Twitter, called Hypex which regularly posts leaks about the game has stated that she will be released on Friday September 13.

It is rumoured that the time will be 8pm EST, which is 1am on Saturday September 14 for us in the UK.

How can you get Black Cat in Fortnite? Rumours so far

Much like the release date for Black Cat in Fortnite, the method that players will need to unlock her is not yet confirmed by Epic Games.

However, Hypex also addressed this and it looks as though you will need to purchase her either individually or via a bundle from the game’s Item Shop once the update is live.

How much will the Black Cat skin cost in Fortnite? Rumoured price

Again, this is only a rumour, but we have been led to believe that the Black Cat skin will cost 1,500 V Bucks in the Item Shop. This price will also include the LEGO variant.

The character can also be bought via a bundle, which costs 2,300 V Bucks. It also includes an Unfortunate Claw Pickaxe, the Black Cat Guitar, the Velvet Claws Wrap and the Cat Bag Backbling. The pickaxe and guitar can be purchased separately in a double pack for 800 V Bucks.

We don’t know how long these items will remain in the game’s shop for, so the best bet is to get them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

