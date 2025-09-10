But given just how well adaptations of video games have done in recent years, from The Last of Us to Fallout, you would think that there would be a bit more urgency in getting the film over the finish line.

So just why is it taking so long? During a conversation with The Direct, Roy Lee, producer for the BioShock movie, revealed that it’s simply a case of getting around to completing it when director Francis Lawrence has time, and navigating delays in writing the script.

Speaking to Lawrence’s latest film, The Long Walk, based upon Stephen King’s 1979 dystopian novel of the same name, Lee revealed that the film only "became a reality because 'BioShock' was delayed for a little bit where we had to do some more script work".

Now, Lawrence is “already committed to doing the next 'Hunger Games' movie," adding that “the script is just being worked on right now".

A bit of a disappointment, seeing as The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is slated to release in 2026, meaning the BioShock movie is probably still a ways off from seeing the light of day.

As for what the script will cover, Lee was able to spill the beans, revealing that whilst "Netflix wants us to keep everything under wraps" the BioShock film is "definitely going to be based on the first 'BioShock' game".

This isn't too surprising, as the first BioShock is regarded by fans to have the best story in the trilogy, and a lot of the groundwork for the following game’s plot is laid out in the seminal title.

As fans on Reddit point out, there are a lot of story beats that can be directly translated from the game into a film, such as the plane crash, the first encounter with a Big Daddy and all the voice recordings, which could act as flashbacks.

There is also a book, BioShock: Rapture, that could offer up a lot in the way of lore and context.

But only time will tell! Meanwhile, for fans of BioShock, you may want to keep your eye out for Judas, the next game from BioShock creator Ken Levine.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.