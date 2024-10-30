The fantasy role-playing game is out in just a couple of days now, so let's take a look at where you can play it ahead of release.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is not on the service and there are currently no plans for it to be added, as it stands.

If that changes, we’ll update this page with new information.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on any subscription services?

While Game Pass subscribers will be missing out, those who have signed up for EA Play Pro are in luck as Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be launching on the service when it is released on 31st October 2024.

The platform will set those in the UK back £16.99 a month and you can sign up here.

Best price deals to buy Dragon Age: The Veilguard

As you would expect with a major blockbuster game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is releasing with a hefty price tag, however we’ve done some shopping around to find the best deals currently circulating the internet.

Aside from buying the game on the digital storefront of your choice, whether that be Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 or PC, you can find it for £59.99 in Argos at the time of writing.

The deluxe edition of the game, ordinarily £89.99, is currently available for pre-order at CD Keys with a healthy 29% discount, making it just £63.49. Amazon has the standard edition of the game for £57.95 too.

Games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Xbox Game Pass

Fable 2. Xbox.com

If you’re looking for something like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but something that’s ready to go on Game Pass then why not check out some of these titles instead?

One of the best places to start on Game Pass is with Dragon Age’s back catalogue. Origins, Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition are all currently available so you will get a slice of the franchise’s history before moving onto The Veilguard.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an excellent open-world RPG that blends historical fiction with a smattering of mythological fantasy.

Alternatively, Diablo IV is a superb hack 'n' slash dungeon crawler that has us take on vicious creatures – it can be played multiplayer too.

Our last recommendation has to be Fable. The entire trilogy is on the platform at the moment and it's a worthy adventure that is light-hearted but with wonderful storytelling and combat.

It’ll also give you a chance to do some preparation for the upcoming Fable 4, although we’re some way off that landing yet.

