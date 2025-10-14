Here’s how to spot enemies, and why it’s important to do so.

How to spot enemies in Battlefield 6

Spotting enemies couldn’t be easier. By default, it’s mapped to L1/LB on console, or Q on PC, but you can also use the middle mouse button on the latter.

In order to move it closer to the trigger, I’d recommend remapping it on console to swap with R1, moving grenades in the opposite direction.

Once an enemy is spotted, you’ll see an icon appear over their head which will be visible not only in your line of sight, but your teammates’ too. They’ll even show up on the minimap, which is helpful.

Spotting tips

I can’t stress this enough, but you really should be spotting every enemy you can, for two reasons.

The first is that you’ll be helping out your team, identifying potential ambushes before they happen, and giving your squad key intel on enemy locations.

The second is that, on a more selfish level, spotting can get you XP. It’s not a lot, but if that enemy is then eliminated by you or a teammate, you get some XP for the ‘assist’.

Be careful to line things up carefully, however, as you don’t want to accidentally ping something in the distance when there are threats much closer.

Finally, if you’re a Recon player, be sure to spot enemies while aiming down your scope. You’ll have a better view of their position than your teammates, and you can even lay down some suppressing fire so your squad can move in closer.

