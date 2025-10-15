Battlefield 6 is one of 2025’s biggest gaming launches so far, but if you’re coming to the franchise a little later, then you may be wondering what 'Bloom' is.

It’s a mechanic that’s been in the series since Battlefield 3 back in 2011, and essentially works to make Battlefield more realistic than some of its contemporaries.

Here’s what bloom is, in the context of Battlefield 6, and what you can do to reduce it when you’re playing.

What is Bloom in Battlefield 6?

If you’ve fired a weapon in Battlefield 6, you’ll note that the longer you hold the trigger, the wider the spread of bullets goes.

That’s bloom – the way in which your weapon gets less accurate the longer it’s fired, even if you’re aiming down the sights while firing.

Bloom affects every single weapon, from sidearms to sniper rifles, and gets worse if you’re moving quickly or sliding.

How to avoid Bloom in Battlefield 6 explained

Bloom isn’t going away, but you can manage it by trying to fire in shorter bursts. Doing so will keep shots fairly central, and you can improve your accuracy further by staying still – whether that’s standing or crouching.

Some weapons offer attachments, too, that will help your weapon reduce bloom while in use, particularly fully automatic ones. These don’t remove bloom, but they do make it more manageable.

For more on EA’s latest shooter, be sure to check out the latest on the game’s player count, the current state of its post-launch roadmap, and everything planned for Season 1.

In RadioTimes.com's review, Alex Raisbeck awarded the game four stars and noted that: "My greatest issue with my time reviewing Battlefield 6 has been that, after having so much fun with friends during the beta, I have had to enjoy the last few weeks without them – you can't get much higher praise for an online multiplayer title.”

“I'm not sure that Battlefield 6 lives up to the lofty heights of BF3 and 4, but whether that is nostalgia talking, who knows?”

“What I do know is that Battlefield 6 is certainly an excellent entry in the series, righting the wrongs of 2042 and setting the series back on the right path.”

“Maybe one day we'll get our Levolution back, but for now, I think fans of the series should look forward to this one very much.”

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.