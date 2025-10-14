The best Battlefield 6 settings to change on PC and console
Get more from the game.
Battlefield 6 is a huge beast, packing a single-player campaign, huge multiplayer suite, and the Portal creation suite, and there’s plenty to see, do, and, of course, blow up.
To make the whole experience more comfortable, there are some tweaks you can make to the in-game settings. Some will help you play better, others will just make the experience smoother.
Here are the settings we’d recommend tweaking on Battlefield 6, wherever you’re playing.
General settings
The following will be useful on PC or console, so be sure your settings have the following:
Global:
- Capture Area Outline - Keep this on; otherwise, you may accidentally step out of the capture area of an objective without realising it.
- Infantry Weapon/Vehicle Weapon Zoom - If you’d prefer to trigger ADS with a press rather than holding, you can change that here.
- Interact and Reload - Prioritise Reload on this setting means you won’t accidentally reach for a button when you need to reload.
Infantry:
- Aim Sensitivity: As ever, aim sensitivity is down to personal preference, but consider adjusting this regularly after each match until you hit a sweet spot.
- Landing Roll: When your character drops, they’ll do a rolling animation before being ready to fire again. You can switch this off, but you’ll still need to wait to fire.
Vehicles:
- Helicopter Control Assists: I’d recommend having this on for an easier ride with a helicopter. This means hovering is essentially automatic, preventing you from crashing with a squad on board.
Console settings
There are two main settings I’d tweak here.
- Field of View - Set this to around 100 to get a decent view of the battlefield. You can then adjust it as necessary.
- Button remapping - Set ‘Spot’ to a button that makes sense to you. I’ve gone for R1/RB, because you’ll want to spot as many enemies as you can, even if you’re opening fire as you do so.
- Crossplay - Want to avoid PC players? Switch this off and you’ll only be matched with players on the same console as you.
- PS5 Graphics Modes - Battlefield 6 runs at 60FPS and above in Fidelity and Performance modes. If your TV only supports 60Hz, consider using Fidelity for the extra detail, but Performance will get you more than 80FPS if your TV can handle it.
PC settings
- World Motion Blur/Weapon Motion Blur - You can set these to zero to get a better look at just about everything.
- Chromatic Aberration/Vignette - These can be turned off to help with visibility.
