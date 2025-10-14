We're still in the early stages of Battlefield 6's life cycle, but here are our picks for the best assault rifles in the game right now - including one you can unlock very early.

The best early-game assault rifle in Battlefield 6

If you’re worried about needing to spend a long, long time to unlock great weapons in Battlefield 6, fear not.

The M4A1 Carbine is unlocked at level 2, and it’s got a 900RPM firing rate paired with decent recoil so long as you keep to firing in bursts.

It really is just a solid platform to build from as you start your Battlefield career, and you can reasonably expect to perform pretty well up to medium range (we’d advise not going head-to-head with a sniper).

And yes, technically it’s a carbine, but it performs essentially as an assault rifle would.

The best overall assault rifle in Battlefield 6

The NVO-228E is pound-for-pound the best assault rifle in Battlefield 6 right now, but it’s still early days so expect things to change if we get a balance patch anytime soon.

For now, though, it offers high damage per round, decent recoil, and a 30-round magazine for peppering with suppressing fire and maybe getting some important headshots at a decent range, too.

You’ll need to unlock it by completing the Rapid Fire 2 challenge. This involves getting 300 kills with the Kord 6P67 or B36A4 and 100 kills over 50m while aiming down sights with assault rifles. It’s worth the effort, though.

