From adding more money to your coffers to levelling up your character, there are numerous ways in which cheats and commands can make life a little easier for you in the world of Bannerlord, which can be an unforgiving place if you play without these optional extras.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is a game where your battles can get chaotic and messy very fast and very easily, so it wouldn't hurt to have a few cheat codes and console commands up your sleeve for when times get tough.

As ever, there's a risk that using cheats will have some unwanted consequences in your game, so you'll want to keep a save file handy in case things go wrong. With that disclaimer out of the way, though, read on for the lowdown on Bannerlord cheats!

How to activate cheats in Bannerlord

To enable cheats in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, this is what you need to do:

On your PC, head to Documents and find the folder for the game

In the folder, find the text file engine_config.txt

Open the text file in Notepad

In the text file, find the bit of code that looks like this: cheat_mode = 0

Change the 0 to a 1, save the file and restart the game

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

List of Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord cheats

Once you've got the Bannerlord cheats enabled, hammering in these cheat codes will allow you to have some extra fun with Mount and Blade 2:

Control + X (on inventory screen) - money cheat adds 1,000 gold

- money cheat adds 1,000 gold Control + X (on the clan screen) – adds 1,000 influence

– adds 1,000 influence Control + X (on the party screen) – gives experience to a troop type

– gives experience to a troop type Control + click (on the map screen) – travel instantly anywhere on the map

– travel instantly anywhere on the map Control + A (on the character screen) – turns all attributes up to 10

– turns all attributes up to 10 Control + [number from one to six] (on the character screen) – increase an attribute

– increase an attribute Control + Alt + T – sacrifice frame rate to show every single unit on the map

– sacrifice frame rate to show every single unit on the map Control + F2 – make one of your own troops unconscious

– make one of your own troops unconscious Control + F3 – deal damage to your own character

– deal damage to your own character Control + Shift + F3 – make your horse unconscious

– make your horse unconscious Control + F4 – make one enemy unconscious

– make one enemy unconscious Control + Alt + F4 – knocks out all your enemies

– knocks out all your enemies Control + F5 – pause/unpause the action in the game

– pause/unpause the action in the game Control + Shift + F6 – make all your enemies unconscious

– make all your enemies unconscious Control + H (on the party screen) – add one troop

– add one troop Control + H – heal up your own character

– heal up your own character Control + Shift + H (on the party screen) – add 10 troops

– add 10 troops Control + Shift + H – heal up your own horse

– heal up your own horse Control + L – increase the level of your own character

The best Bannerlord console commands

And that's not all! If you download the Developer Console mod from Nexus Mods, you can also use console commands.

After you press Control and the Tilde key (~) to bring up the dev console, the following console commands can be used to level up quickly in various aspects:

Increase attribute points - campaign.add_attribute_points_to_hero [number here]

- campaign.add_attribute_points_to_hero [number here] Increase focus points - campaign.add_focus_points_to_hero [number here]

- campaign.add_focus_points_to_hero [number here] Increase gold - campaign.add_gold_to_hero [number here]

- campaign.add_gold_to_hero [number here] Increase influence - campaign.add_influence [number here]

- campaign.add_influence [number here] Increase renown - campaign.add_renown_to_clan [number here]

- campaign.add_renown_to_clan [number here] Level up yourself - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero [number here] Level up your main party - campaign.give_xp_to_main_party [number here]

And if you want to add a certain sort of soldier to your party, use these:

Aserai - a campaign.give_troops aserai_master_archer [number here]

- a campaign.give_troops aserai_master_archer [number here] Aserai faris - campaign.give_troops aserai_faris [number here]

- campaign.give_troops aserai_faris [number here] Desert bandits - boss campaign.give_troops desert_bandits_boss [number here]

- boss campaign.give_troops desert_bandits_boss [number here] Hired Blade - campaign.give_troops mercenary_7 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_7 [number here] Hired Crossbow - campaign.give_troops mercenary_8 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_8 [number here] Mercenary Cavalry - campaign.give_troops mercenary_9 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_9 [number here] Mercenary Crossbowman - campaign.give_troops mercenary_5 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_5 [number here] Mercenary Guard - campaign.give_troops mercenary_2 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_2 [number here] Mercenary Horseman - campaign.give_troops mercenary_6 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_6 [number here] Mercenary Scout - campaign.give_troops mercenary_3 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_3 [number here] Mercenary Swordsman - campaign.give_troops mercenary_4 [number here]

- campaign.give_troops mercenary_4 [number here] Sea raiders boss - campaign.give_troops sea_raiders_boss [number here]

- campaign.give_troops sea_raiders_boss [number here] Steppe bandits boss - campaign.give_troops steppe_bandits_boss [number here]

- campaign.give_troops steppe_bandits_boss [number here] Watchman - campaign.give_troops mercenary_1 [number here]

Also, you can use these commands to increase specific skills:

Athletics - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Athletics [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Athletics [number here] Bow - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Bow [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Bow [number here] Charm - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Charm [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Charm [number here] Crossbow - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Crossbow [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Crossbow [number here] Engineering - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Engineering [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Engineering [number here] Leadership - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Leadership [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Leadership [number here] Medicine - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Medicine [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Medicine [number here] OneHanded - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero OneHanded [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero OneHanded [number here] Polearm - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Polearm [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Polearm [number here] Riding - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Riding [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Riding [number here] Roguery - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Roguery [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Roguery [number here] Scouting - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Scouting [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Scouting [number here] Smithing - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Smithing [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Smithing [number here] Steward - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Steward [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Steward [number here] Tactics - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Tactics [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Tactics [number here] Throwing - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Throwing [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Throwing [number here] Trade - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Trade [number here]

- campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero Trade [number here] TwoHanded - campaign.add_skill_xp_to_hero TwoHanded [number here]

New console commands are being discovered by fans/modders all the time, but these should keep you busy for now! Have fun.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.