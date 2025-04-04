Starring Susan Wokoma, of Enola Holmes fame, we also get a few cameos from some of the biggest recent voice actors in the industry.

Neil Newbon, Samantha Béart and Doug Cockle, best known for their roles in Baldur's Gate 3 as Astarion, Karlach and Bhaal respectively, each get their time to shine on-screen.

Newbon's brief performance, in particular, stands out, with the veteran voice actor delivering his most pitiful scream at the mere sight of a CGI dragon.

Béart and Cockle, on the other hand, have a somewhat less exciting role, playing a mobile game and reading The Witcher while waiting for a bus.

It's not just voice acting royalty making an appearance in the trailer, either.

Writer Sir Ian Livingstone, co-founder of Games Workshop and Eidos Interactive, gets his moment in the spotlight.

Similarly, presenter, writer and all-around many-hat-wearer Jane Douglas is shipped off into space by Wokoma in another segment.

In line with the 20-year celebrations, BAFTA also held a public poll to find what players think are the most influential video games of all time.

All the perennial favourites found their way into the top five, with Doom, Super Mario Bros, Half-Life and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time taking second to fifth respectively.

The winner, however, was a shock (for many, a welcome one), with the oft-underappreciated 1999 classic Shenmue taking the crown.

Despite its relative commercial failure, Shenmue was a revolutionary moment in game development, and has gathered one of gaming's most dedicated cult followings in the years since its release.

As for the show itself, the BAFTA Games Awards will take place on 8th April this year, and will be free to watch on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.

