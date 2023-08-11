How to activate Adamantine Forge in Baldur's Gate 3 explained

We’ll assume that if you’ve found yourself here then you aren’t too worried about spoilers but just in case you have found this article by accident, there are a lot of spoilers ahead if you’d rather play Baldur’s Gate 3 a bit more organically.

Where to find the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Adamantine Forge itself resides within the Gyrmforge area of the Underdark. This destination marks your exit from the Underdark into the Shadowlands, progressing the main campaign. Additionally, it concludes the sidequest for the Sovereign within the Myconid Colony if you agree to kill Nere and return his head. To get there, board the Duregar boat moored at the shoreline near the Underdark Beach Waypoint.

Upon arriving in Gyrmforge, make your way up the stairs beyond the Gyrmforge Waypoint, then make an immediate right and walk past the Deep Rothé to the end and take a left. Here, a group of Duregar attempts to get another group of Deep Rothé to clear the rubble blocking the path. You can kill the Duregar and handle the obstruction yourself, or employ Animal Handling or Speak with Animals to convince the Deep Rothe to assist (though this still entails confronting the Duregar).

With the path cleared, you have the most straightforward way of getting to the forge. Be wary of traps along the way and get your Rogue to disarm them. While walking along the platform, you’ll come to a big ladder on your left – go down it and you’ll see a suspended platform with some levers next to it.

Here, you need to split the party up. Station one member by the levers while another leaps across the central catwalk. Simultaneously, a third character should stand on the platform and then follow these steps:

The platform-controlling character shifts it to the opposite side of the catwalk.

The character stationed on the platform needs to get off and move to the far right on the opposite end, reaching a different set of levers overseeing another platform.

Meanwhile, the party member on the central catwalk needs to walk to the end of it which hangs above the Central Chamber.

Beneath the end of the catwalk is the second platform. Get your character to jump down onto it.

Next, the character by the second set of levers needs to pull them, sending the platform to the opposite side.

Lastly, the party member on the platform should hop off and discover the Ancient Forge Waypoint which allows everyone else to Fast Travel there.

An alternate, more straightforward method exists if you possess abilities like Fly, Enhanced Leap, or other enhanced jumping capabilities, such as the Tiger Barbarian Path's bonus.

From the Gyrmforge Waypoint, head to the main area where you encounter True Soul Nere and the ensnared Gnome Miners (follow the main path upwards from the Waypoint). Here, a narrow walkway spans the lava, leading to a small outcrop on the other side.

Once there, activate your enhanced mobility of choice to leap across, bypassing the catwalks and the lava. All you need to do from there is discover the Ancient Forge Waypoint and Fast Travel the rest of the gang.

How to activate Adamantine Forge in Baldur's Gate 3 explained

To activate the Adamantine Forge, you need to find a Mould (longsword, scimitar, scale armour, shield, mace or splint) and some Mithril Ore and place the Mould in the Mould Chamber and the Mithril Ore in the Crucible.

Next, you’ll need to pull the Forge Lever – this lowers the whole platform down to where you can access the Lava Flow Control. Alternatively, you can do a ranged attack on a button down below that controls the platform.

Activate the Lava Flow Control and the lava will come pouring out but you will also have to deal with a Level 8 construct, Grym, who has a whopping 300 HP and this fight is pretty tough. Fortunately, we have a good guide just below so keep reading!

During the fight, you will pull the Forge Lever and this will create the item corresponding to the mould.

How to beat Grym at the Adamantine Forge in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before you start the battle, you’ll want to place your party members in some key areas or use ranged attacks or Mage hands as you will need to manipulate the Lava Flow Control and the Forge Lever.

Grym can only take damage when it is superheated which is caused by it being in the lava. Use a Mage Hand or Misty Step to keep turning the valve so that the lava keeps flowing – otherwise, your damage is completely nullified.

Grym will go after whatever attacked it last, so what you want to do is have your last party member next to the Forge to lure Grym into the centre and under the Forge Hammer. Use Misty Step to teleport to safety or to the Forge Lever and pull it to deal a huge amount of damage. You can also use Mage Hand or another party member by the Forge Lever too.

If you prepare well and have multiple characters by the Forge Lever, you can get multiple hammer blows in one turn, ending the fight before it even begins.

After you pull the lever, however, a number of Magma Mephits will appear but these can be easily dealt with using ranged attacks.

If you can’t get Grym in one turn, repeat the steps and keep Grym near the forge at all times and they will be toast in no time.

