Unlike the other Vouchers you can buy, the Blank one is a mystery but instead of leaving you there scratching your head over what it does, we're here to let you in on the secret behind the Blank Voucher in Balatro.

Read on to find out what the Balatro Blank Voucher does.

Balatro Blank Voucher explained: What does it do?

One Blank Voucher in Balatro by itself does nothing but buying 10 of them unlocks the Antimatter Voucher.

The Antimatter Voucher is one of the best Vouchers in the game as it will grant you an extra Joker slot. Jokers are some of the best cards in the game, so being able to have six – instead of five – will help you out in the game no end.

You will need to buy Blank Vouchers across several runs. Once you have bought 10 of them, the card will upgrade to version 2 – the Antimatter Voucher. After you have unlocked the upgraded Voucher, you will have the chance to purchase it from the in-game store.

You should be able to have the chance to find the Antimatter Voucher during a run when you buy a Blank Voucher after you have unlocked the improved Voucher by buying 10 Blanks in previous runs.

If you can't wait to have that sweet +1 Joker Slot, meanwhile, there is a known workaround (thanks, IGN!) that'll unlock the Antimatter Voucher quicker.

IGN's workaround to unlock the Antimatter Voucher quickly is as follows:

Buy a Blank Voucher and quit to Balatro's Main Menu (don’t leave the store to quit to the Main Menu)

Reload your save file and purchase the Blank Voucher again

Quit to the Main Menu without leaving the store again

Repeat the process until you have bought 10 Blank Vouchers

This Twitch clip from streamer RealPrismsword shows you how it's done.

Now you know what the Blank Voucher in Balatro does, it's time to get on the game and start buying them as soon as you see them. That +1 Joker Slot is not to be sniffed at.

