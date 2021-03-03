BAFTA Games Awards 2021: Full nominations list and how to watch the ceremony
The Last of Us Part 2 leads the nominees as the BAFTA Games Awards 2021 draws closer.
Published:
The nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2021 have been revealed, with fans gearing up to watch the show on 25th March and celebrate the new games which kept us entertained through a tumultuous year. And the talented people who made them, of course.
The online-only event will be hosted by Elle Osili-Wood, and BAFTA as already given us this description of what to expect on the night: “The ceremony will see 17 craft areas honoured, the public-voted EE Game of the Year award, and the BAFTA Fellowship, the recipient of which to be announced shortly.
“Winners’ acceptance speeches will be streamed live, shining a light on the creative talent behind the year’s biggest titles. This year’s show format will focus on the audience at home, highlighting the role that games play in our lives and how they have kept us all connected, entertained and inspired over the past year.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTA Games Awards 2021, from the list of nominees to the details of how to watch it.
When are the BAFTA Games Awards 2021?
The date and time for the 2021 BAFTA Games Awards are confirmed now, so that’s an easy question to answer. The event will take place at 7pm GMT on 25th March 2021, so there isn’t that long to wait at all. Taking the form of an online live-stream, the event will be 90-minutes long and packed with gaming goodness.
How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021
As BAFTA explained on its official ‘How to watch‘ page, there are five main ways in which you can tune in to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021. The event will be live-streamed through the official BAFTA accounts on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and Steam. The broadcast will be simultaneous across all of those platforms, so it really is just a matter of personal preference.
BAFTA Games Awards 2021 full nominations list
With 13 nominations to its name, The Last of Us 2 definitely seems to be a firm favourite here – that’s the highest number of nominations that a single game has ever received at the BAFTAs! There were also 10 nominations for Ghost of Tsushima, eight for Hades and seven for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And here’s the full list of the nominees in each category:
Animation
- DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/ Bethesda Softworks
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Development Team – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
- SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
Artistic Achievement
- CYBERPUNK 2077 Development Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Audio Achievement
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Best Game
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
British Game
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- THE LAST CAMPFIRE Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Debut Game
- AIRBORNE KINGDOM Development Team – The Wandering Band/The Wandering Band
- CALL OF THE SEA Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez – Out of the Blue/Raw Fury
- CARRION Development Team – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
- FACTORIO Development Team – Wube Software/Wube Software
- THE FALCONEER Development Team – Tomas Sala/ Wired Productions
- RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label
Evolving Game
- DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios
Family
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- MINECRAFT DUNGEONS Development Team – Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Game Beyond Entertainment
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- BEFORE I FORGET Development Team – 3-Fold Games/3-Fold Games
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
- TELL ME WHY Development Team – DONTNOD Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
Game Design
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Multiplayer
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- DEEP ROCK GALACTIC Development Team – Ghost Ship Games/Coffee Stain Publishing
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- VALORANT Development Team – Riot Games/Riot Games
Music
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro – Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- THE LAST OF US PART II Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Gareth Coker – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Narrative
- ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
- CYBERPUNK 2077 Writing Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Nate Fox, Ian Ryan – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Writing Team – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Writing Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Original Property: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees
- CARRION Development Team – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
- FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
- SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
Performer in a Leading Role: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees
- ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Performer in a Supporting Role: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees
- CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
- JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
Technical Achievement: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees
- DEMON’S SOULS Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
- DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- FLIGHT SIMULATOR Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa – Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios
- THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
EE Game of the Year (voted for by the public): BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE Raven Software, Infinity Ward/Activision
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- HADES Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- VALORANT Riot Games/Riot Games
How to vote for the BAFTA Game of the Year
You can cast your vote now for the EE Game of the Year award, which is the big audience-selected accolade at the BAFTA Games Awards 2021. Voting is free and it takes place on the EE website. You have until 12pm GMT on 22nd March 2021 to cast your vote. The winner of this award, and all the others, will be announced during the live stream on 25th March.
