BAFTA Games Awards 2021: Full nominations list and how to watch the ceremony

The nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2021 have been revealed, with fans gearing up to watch the show on 25th March and celebrate the new games which kept us entertained through a tumultuous year. And the talented people who made them, of course.

The online-only event will be hosted by Elle Osili-Wood, and BAFTA as already given us this description of what to expect on the night: “The ceremony will see 17 craft areas honoured, the public-voted EE Game of the Year award, and the BAFTA Fellowship, the recipient of which to be announced shortly.

“Winners’ acceptance speeches will be streamed live, shining a light on the creative talent behind the year’s biggest titles. This year’s show format will focus on the audience at home, highlighting the role that games play in our lives and how they have kept us all connected, entertained and inspired over the past year.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTA Games Awards 2021, from the list of nominees to the details of how to watch it.

When are the BAFTA Games Awards 2021?

The date and time for the 2021 BAFTA Games Awards are confirmed now, so that’s an easy question to answer. The event will take place at 7pm GMT on 25th March 2021, so there isn’t that long to wait at all. Taking the form of an online live-stream, the event will be 90-minutes long and packed with gaming goodness.

How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021

As BAFTA explained on its official ‘How to watch‘ page, there are five main ways in which you can tune in to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021. The event will be live-streamed through the official BAFTA accounts on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and Steam. The broadcast will be simultaneous across all of those platforms, so it really is just a matter of personal preference.

BAFTA Games Awards 2021 full nominations list

With 13 nominations to its name, The Last of Us 2 definitely seems to be a firm favourite here – that’s the highest number of nominations that a single game has ever received at the BAFTAs! There were also 10 nominations for Ghost of Tsushima, eight for Hades and seven for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And here’s the full list of the nominees in each category:

Animation

DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/ Bethesda Softworks

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Development Team – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights

Artistic Achievement

CYBERPUNK 2077 Development Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Audio Achievement

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Best Game

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

British Game

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

THE LAST CAMPFIRE Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Debut Game

AIRBORNE KINGDOM Development Team – The Wandering Band/The Wandering Band

CALL OF THE SEA Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez – Out of the Blue/Raw Fury

CARRION Development Team – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

FACTORIO Development Team – Wube Software/Wube Software

THE FALCONEER Development Team – Tomas Sala/ Wired Productions

RÖKI Development Team – Polygon Treehouse/United Label

Evolving Game

DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios

Family

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

MINECRAFT DUNGEONS Development Team – Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Game Beyond Entertainment

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

BEFORE I FORGET Development Team – 3-Fold Games/3-Fold Games

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights

TELL ME WHY Development Team – DONTNOD Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Game Design

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Multiplayer

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

DEEP ROCK GALACTIC Development Team – Ghost Ship Games/Coffee Stain Publishing

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VALORANT Development Team – Riot Games/Riot Games

Music

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro – Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

THE LAST OF US PART II Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Gareth Coker – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Narrative

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

CYBERPUNK 2077 Writing Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Nate Fox, Ian Ryan – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Writing Team – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Writing Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Original Property: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees

CARRION Development Team – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Development Team – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

SPIRITFARER Development Team – Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights

Performer in a Leading Role: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees

ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees

CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077

JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II

TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II

Technical Achievement: BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees

DEMON’S SOULS Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DOOM ETERNAL Development Team – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

DREAMS Development Team – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

FLIGHT SIMULATOR Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa – Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios

THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

EE Game of the Year (voted for by the public): BAFTA Games Awards 2021 Nominees

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE Raven Software, Infinity Ward/Activision

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

HADES Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

VALORANT Riot Games/Riot Games

How to vote for the BAFTA Game of the Year

You can cast your vote now for the EE Game of the Year award, which is the big audience-selected accolade at the BAFTA Games Awards 2021. Voting is free and it takes place on the EE website. You have until 12pm GMT on 22nd March 2021 to cast your vote. The winner of this award, and all the others, will be announced during the live stream on 25th March.

