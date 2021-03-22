How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021: Start time, live stream and runtime

Awards season is in full swing, and this week brings us the BAFTA Games Awards 2021. It’s big night in the gaming calendar, and you can watch all the action from home.

Celebrating the best games of the year just gone, the BAFTA Games Awards 2021 is sure to be an interesting watch. The Last of Us Part 2 is leading the nominations with a record-smashing number of nods, but only time will tell which title takes home the most gong on the night.

There are loads of ways to tune in and watch all the action for yourself, so read on for all the essential info on how to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021.

What time is the BAFTA Games Awards?

The 2021 BAFTA Games Awards will take place at 7pm GMT on 25th March 2021. Because real-life events still can’t happen, this will be another online-only awards show. The event will be 90-minutes long and it will be free to tune in online and watch the whole thing.

How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards

There are quite a few ways in which you can tune in to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021, as BAFTA explained on its official ‘How to watch‘ page.

The event will be live-streamed on several BAFTA platforms, including the Academy’s official accounts on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and Steam.

As far as we know, the stream will be the same whichever way you choose to tune in. And it won’t cost you a penny, which is always nice.

Who is hosting the BAFTA Games Awards?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2021 will be hosted by presenter and journalist Elle Osili-Wood, who has worked extensively with BAFTA over the last few years.

As well as hosting events and red carpet coverage for BAFTA in the past, Osili-Wood has also presented for BBC Radio 4 and PlayStation Access. She is a member of the BAFTA Games Committee, too.

And so, that’s all you need to know about watching the BAFTA Games Awards 2021. Keep your eyes peeled to RadioTimes.com on 25th March, because we’ll be bringing you up-to-the-minute coverage throughout the night.

