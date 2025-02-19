One of the biggest ways to alter the narrative is by saving the Fior mes Iverno region from catastrophe. It also unlocks one of several secret achievements that are available to collect.

So, how exactly do you save Fior mes Iverno? Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know along with some handy tips and tricks.

How to save Fior mes Iverno in Avowed explained

Avowed. Microsoft Gaming

The task of saving Fior mes Iverno in Avowed is relatively straightforward but the game doesn't share any secrets as to how you can do it.

If you've reached the point of the story where the city is ablaze, you cannot save Fior mes Inverno and there's no way of extinguishing the fire.

To save the city, follow the steps below to stop the fire from breaking out once and for all.

Steel Resolve side quest

The first step to saving Fior mes Iverno is to start the Steel Resolve side quest which is triggered by freeing Ranger Verano.

This will ask you to report to Ranger Captain Acierno at the Ranger Tower.

Then it's time to pay Ranger Casagrada a visit by the docks along with Ranger Dorso who's waiting by the entrance of the Fior.

If you're after the fastest way of completing the quest, you can ignore Casagrada and head directly to Dorso, who will send you on a trip to the Ogre's Cave by the Grim Wetlands.

The Ogre's Cave

Once you arrive at the Grim Wetlands, the passage to the Ogre's Cave is blocked by a door. Opening it requires the use of Shock and Giatta spells or Lily Seeds.

The first switch is on the right-hand side of the door, while the second is behind you when facing the door.

With the door open, move along the path until you come across Ulrask. Picking the best weapons is guaranteed to make this fight extremely easy regardless of which difficulty you're playing on.

When Ulrask is defeated, loot the bodies and obtain directions to a Root Strangled Tree. Its location will appear on your map.

Interact with the tree's roots and search for the note that will point you in the direction of the river near the Rootbound Godless Ruins. Upon arrival, Dorso will be revealed as the traitor.

To save Fior mes Iverno, interrogate Dorso and obtain information about the hideout belonging to the Steel Garrote. You can choose to interrogate her or fight her.

The Steel Garrote

The Steel Garrote hideout is located west of Fior mes Iverno. Head to the Rootbound Godless Ruins near Belderreno's Lair then move upstream to find the waterfall.

On the right-hand side is a passage to a cave that leads to the hideout.

Once inside, the rebels will attempt to secure a deal or ask you to leave. Instead, you'll need to fight them.

Eliminate the first pair of guards and loot their bodies for a key to move deeper into the hideout.

Then, take care of the rest of them and continue looting to grab the final key.

The final showdown is with Ranger Captain Acierno. If you followed the steps above, this will complete the Steel Resolve side quest but if you headed straight to the waterfall, there's no need to confront the captain.

Completing the quest will save Fior mes Iverno from a burning fate.

If you're more of a visual learner, this video from Bing! Game guides details each step.

