Each weapon can be upgraded into something that's even more powerful. Several unique weapons possess incredible stats that are guaranteed to make light of any foes standing in the way.

With that said, find the best Avowed weapons to use in the early stages of Obsidian Entertainment's RPG.

Best Weapons in Avowed

Avowed.

Below are some of the strongest weapons available in Avowed:

Horsecutter

Drawn in Winter

Lodestone

Last Light of Day

Unflinching Duty

The majority of these weapons are focused on melee combat thanks to their excellent damage output when up close and personal with the enemy.

They also feature some substantial upgrades, which will ensure your weapons continue dealing plenty of damage as the difficulty increases.

Horsecutter

The Horsecutter is a two-handed sword that gives you the ability to deal combo attacks to temporarily stun enemies

In addition, its hits also provide a 10 per cent bonus in bleed damage, which is always useful in the heat of battle.

You can get your hands on the Horsecutter by completing the skeleton's combat trial at Wavesculpt Hollow, which is on the south coast of Fior mes Iverno.

Drawn in Winter

Avowed.

The Drawn in Winter one-handed axe deals a build-up of frost thanks to its power attacks.

It also provides a 10 per cent increase in bonus frost damage that ensures the intended target is stopped in its tracks.

To add Drawn in Winter to your inventory, look for a block of ice at Watcher's Mirror in The Rise.

Last Light of Day

Avowed.

There are several swords available in Avowed but the Last Light of Day is one of the very best you can add to your collection.

Killing an enemy restores three per cent of your maximum health, which is crucial for staying in among the action for longer periods.

Earning the Last Light of Day is a straightforward process. Find the weapon on the body of the Oracle of Eothas after killing him as part of the Dawntreader side quest.

Lodestone

Two-handed weapons in Avowed pack the deadliest punch and the Lodestone is up there with the very best of them.

This particular mace's power attack dishes out a low stun to any nearby threats alongside a 20 per cent buff to stuns across the board.

To obtain the Lodestone, buy it from Stephan at the Essence of War in Fior mes Iverno.

Unflinching Duty

Last and by no means least is the Unflinching Duty shield which is extremely useful when bolstering your defensive capabilities.

When equipped, a five per cent chance to dodge melee attacks is applied in addition to a +20 to your maximum stamina.

Unflinching Duty is available to earn by encountering the dead soldier after defeating the infected bear as part of the Message from Afar quest.

