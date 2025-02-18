Obsidian Entertainment's RPG contains a variety of skills that suit all styles of play, which is why picking the right ones based on which class you've selected is so important.

So, what are the best builds to use in Avowed? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about the strongest picks for the Fighter, Ranger and Wizard classes.

Best Fighter build in Avowed

With the strongest Fighter build focusing on melee combat, several skills provide boosts to DPS and a temporary boost to health, which can make all the difference when playing on harder difficulties.

Skills

Below is a list of skills that form the base of the best Fighter build:

Charge

Armoured Grace

Constant Recovery

Barbaric Shout

Devastating Criticals

Parry

Critical Strike

The standout skill for the best Fighter build is Barbaric Shout. This particular skill ensures attacks don't bounce off enemies in addition to dealing higher stun damage.

When combined with Constant Recovery, the Fighter build can regenerate the health bar in full while the Temporary Health shield holds firm.

Armour

Stelgaer's Pride is the strongest piece of armour available for the best Fighter build, armed with the ability to cast Barbaric Shout when 30 per cent of your health is lost.

For better offensive performance, the Vambraces are an excellent choice.

To ensure the health bar never gets too low and quick movement is maintained, the Arcanist's Boots are perfect for the best Fighter build to excel.

Weapons

There are several weapons that are solid choices for the best Fighter build in Avowed, but there are a couple that stand out from the crowd.

The Drawn in Winter axe is a great choice for the early stages of the story, but for maximum damage output, the two-handed Horsecutter sword is perfect for slashing through the opposition quickly.

Companions

With the best Fighter build being reliant on the choice of weaponry and skills, the choice of companion comes down to personal preference.

If you're after a companion to accompany you on the journey, Kai is an excellent choice thanks to his ability to tank enemies.

Best Ranger build in Avowed

If you plan on keeping your distance when battling an enemy, the best Ranger build is the way to go.

With several directions to take a Ranger, the Stealth Archer delivers high damage output while managing to keep your location concealed from any prying eyes.

Skills

Shadowing Beyond

Finesse

Piercing Thrusts

Marksmanship

Critical Strike

Sniper

Devastating Criticals

Scavenger

The Ranger pairs perfectly with melee combat too, which is why this combination of skills is so effective. Piercing Thrusts, Finesse and Marksmanship are perfect for maintaining high DPS at a distance and in close quarters.

Weapons

Thanks to the buffs applied by the Ranger class, the choice of bow comes down to personal preference.

The key areas to look for when choosing a bow are the physical damage and the chances of landing a critical hit.

Armour

Any medium or heavy armour will slow movement significantly, which is why the best Ranger build should only utilise light armour.

Look for any pieces of armour that reduce damage and have a minimal cost to Essence. For the gloves, keep a lookout for anything that boosts the chances of scoring critical hits.

Best Wizard build in Avowed

Avowed contains several ways for you to balance and build a Wizard. One way that's perfect for dealing huge damage is elemental spells.

We've got all there is to know about the best Wizard build below.

Skills

Arcane Veil

Blizzard

Meteor Shower

Arcane Seal

Scion of Flame

Parasitic Staff

Missile Salvo

Secret of Rime

The pairing of Secret of Rime and Scion of Flame is excellent for increasing frost and burn damage. Both abilities also deal bonus damage, which is always handy when tackling strong enemies.

Weapons

When building a Wizard, there aren't many unique weaponry to select. We recommend constantly upgrading your wand in addition to purchasing new armour that ensures elemental damage remains high.

Armour

Several pieces of armour provide additional protection, especially on higher difficulties.

The Arcanist's Gambeson and the Arcanist's Gloves are strong choices thanks to the damage and damage range reductions along with an extra 20 Essence and a boost in Parkour speed to help with movement speed.

We also recommend The Ring of the Founder for a 10 per cent increase in damage against enemies with a full bar of health. This is essential for starting a fight on the front foot.

