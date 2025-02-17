Thankfully, we've got everything there is to know about the total number of Avowed chapters so you can keep an eye on your whereabouts as the story progresses.

Here, find the full list of chapters in Avowed, including how many there are to complete before the main story comes to an end.

How many chapters does Avowed have?

Avowed. Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed has a total of 12 chapters you can work through.

As the main storyline for the game, these chapters are triggered automatically, with each one featuring a significant increase in difficulty.

Due to the enemies becoming stronger, it's worth spending some time completing some side quests and updating your gear so you're prepared for battle.

Full list of Avowed chapters

Without further ado, here's a complete list of chapters in Avowed:

On Strange Shores Message from Afar An Untimely End The Animancy Method Ancient Soil A Path to the Garden Face Your Fears Shadows of the Past The Heart of the Living Lands Our Dreams Divide Us Still Pulling Back the Veil The Siege of Paradis

Here's an important note: Chapter 10 includes the game's point of no return - you're locked into the endgame once you enter 'the garden'.

Avowed is the sort of game that shifts and changes a fair bit based on your decisions — we'd recommend that you manually save the game often, in different slots, so you can always jump back in time if you make a mistake.

We'd particularly recommend that you move to a new save slot every time you arrive in a new region, giving yourself the option to jump back to the start of each region later. If you don't do this, you can't always travel back to each place in the same state that you found it!

12 chapters may not seem like a lot, but there are several side quests to complete in several different regions, which are great when taking a break from the main questline.

There's always a possibility of Obsidian Entertainment adding more chapters as part of its post-launch plans, but for now, 12 is the magic number.

If any more chapters arrive in future updates, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

