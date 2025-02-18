Several secret achievements require players to complete even more complex tasks without any kind of guidance. Thankfully, we're here to help.

Here, find the full Avowed achievement list along with details on what needs to be done in order to unlock them.

How many achievements does Avowed have?

Avowed has a total of 50 achievements that add up to 1,000 Gamerscore.

Fifty achievements for an RPG may sound like a lot, but when you work through each of the chapters, you'll see how quickly some of them are earned.

In contrast, some of them are much more challenging to obtain than others, adding a few extra hours to your game time.

Full list of Avowed achievements

Without further ado, here's the full list of available achievements in Avowed:

Avowed - Complete Avowed on any difficulty (100G)

- Complete Avowed on any difficulty (100G) A Cistern Warning (Secret) - Confront your assassin in the Cistern (15G)

- Confront your assassin in the Cistern (15G) A Proper Introduction (Secret) - Uncover the secret of Naku Tedek (15G)

- Uncover the secret of Naku Tedek (15G) You've Got It From Here (Secret) - Sail to Paradis from Fort Northreach (15G)

- Sail to Paradis from Fort Northreach (15G) Fior Extinguisher (Secret) - Save Fior mes Ivèrno from being razed by the Steel Garrote (15G)

- Save Fior mes Ivèrno from being razed by the Steel Garrote (15G) Spectral Evidence (Secret) - Complete the Trials of the Tebaru Sanakis (15G)

- Complete the Trials of the Tebaru Sanakis (15G) It'll Cost Ya (Secret ) - Confront Kostya in the Lava Tubes of Solace Keep (15G)

- Confront Kostya in the Lava Tubes of Solace Keep (15G) Allochory (Secret) - Release Sapadal from their prison (15G)

- Release Sapadal from their prison (15G) Parasitoid (Secret) - Destroy Sapadal and absorb their power (15G)

- Destroy Sapadal and absorb their power (15G) Everyone Disliked That (Secret) - Have every companion leave your party after siding with the Steel Garrote (15G)

- Have every companion leave your party after siding with the Steel Garrote (15G) Luckier Than They Know - Unlock all abilities for Kai (15G)

- Unlock all abilities for Kai (15G) A Little Power Goes a Long Way - Unlock all abilities for Giatta (15G)

- Unlock all abilities for Giatta (15G) Bullseye - Unlock all abilities for Marius (15G)

- Unlock all abilities for Marius (15G) Slay! - Unlock all abilities for Yatzli (15G)

- Unlock all abilities for Yatzli (15G) Pantheon Purist - Collect and place all God Shrine Totems and Fragments (30G)

- Collect and place all God Shrine Totems and Fragments (30G) Peak Performance - Reach the max level (30G)

Pathfinder - Find all items on the Treasure Maps (30G)

- Find all items on the Treasure Maps (30G) Pillars of Eternity - Cleans all of the Strangled Adra (30G)

- Cleans all of the Strangled Adra (30G) We Remember - Complete all of the Ancient Memories (30G)

- Complete all of the Ancient Memories (30G) Gotta Cache 'Em All - Find and open all of the Pargrunen Caches (30G)

- Find and open all of the Pargrunen Caches (30G) Bounty Hunter - Complete all Bounties (30G)

- Complete all Bounties (30G) Kith Lord - Discover all Party Camps (30G)

- Discover all Party Camps (30G) Two Bears High-Fiving (Secret) - Summon a bear to fight another bear (15G)

- Summon a bear to fight another bear (15G) Dungeon Siege - Enter all dungeons (30G)

- Enter all dungeons (30G) Alpha Strike Protocol - Kill 15 enemies with stealth attacks (15G)

- Kill 15 enemies with stealth attacks (15G) Jingle, Jangle, Jingle - Equip a fully upgraded armour set (15G)

- Equip a fully upgraded armour set (15G) Tyranny (Secret) - Be knighted by a Steel Garrote member (15G)

- Be knighted by a Steel Garrote member (15G) Pentiment - Complete all side quests (30G)

- Complete all side quests (30G) Big Iron On Your Hip - Equip a fully upgraded weapon (15G)

- Equip a fully upgraded weapon (15G) Grounded - Kill 10 spiders and 10 beetles (15G)

- Kill 10 spiders and 10 beetles (15G) The Outer Worlds - Unlock all Fast Travel beacons (15G)

- Unlock all Fast Travel beacons (15G) A Test of Your Reflexes - Complete Avowed on Path of the Damned difficulty (30G)

- Complete Avowed on Path of the Damned difficulty (30G) Get in the Statue, Envoy (Secret) - Contemplate death (15G)

- Contemplate death (15G) We're All in This Together (Secret) - Complete all garden companion moments (15G)

- Complete all garden companion moments (15G) Dream Fungi Rotation (Secret) - Try Aiko's drugs with companions (15G)

- Try Aiko's drugs with companions (15G) Skeyt Digger - Demand payment for your services five times (15G)

- Demand payment for your services five times (15G) Reverse Card (Secret) - Kill Captain Ngunu with his own poison (15G)

- Kill Captain Ngunu with his own poison (15G) Retirement Plan (Secret) - Sell your future corpse to Elia (15G)

- Sell your future corpse to Elia (15G) Hawkeye (Secret) - Find Fort Northreach's hidden room (15G)

- Find Fort Northreach's hidden room (15G) That Sign Can't Stop Me Because I Can't Read (Secret) - Ignore the warning note and pull the Sand Sea Ruins lever (15G)

- Ignore the warning note and pull the Sand Sea Ruins lever (15G) Tired of Being Nice - Resort to violence in a conversation ten times (15G)

- Resort to violence in a conversation ten times (15G) Can't We All Get Along? - Resolve potential conflict peacefully five times (15G)

- Resolve potential conflict peacefully five times (15G) A Well Overflowing - Max an attribute (15G)

- Max an attribute (15G) Pants on Fire - Lie 15 times (15G)

- Lie 15 times (15G) Training Arc - Complete all training sessions with companions (15G)

- Complete all training sessions with companions (15G) Now Riposte! - Parry enemy attacks 25 times (15G)

- Parry enemy attacks 25 times (15G) Cooking By The Book - Cook each recipe at your Party Camp (15G)

- Cook each recipe at your Party Camp (15G) Historian - Collect all History of the Living Lands volumes in the Eothasian Temple (15G)

- Collect all History of the Living Lands volumes in the Eothasian Temple (15G) Explorer - Complete Sanza's map of the Living Lands (15G)

- Complete Sanza's map of the Living Lands (15G) Play Dead - Wear Necropands and a Revenant Bell Collar at the same time (15G)

