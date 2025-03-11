However, with their most recent film, The Electric State, set to release on Netflix this week, the Russo brothers' production company, AGBO, has developed a tie-in mobile game, The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, in collaboration with the streaming platform.

With AGBO expanding into gaming, following the $400 million investment made by South Korean gaming giant Nexon in 2022, it is very plausible the brothers could help develop future Marvel gaming titles.

The excitement around this possibility came up in an interview with Variety, where the Russos declared that they wouldn’t say no to the opportunity to develop games tied to their upcoming Marvel films, but that their focus is on large-scale transmedia projects based on original ideas.

"We would definitely be open to it," Joe Russo said when asked about the potential for a Marvel gaming project, sat alongside his brother and collaborator, Anthony Russo. "Right now, what we’re doing is creating new IP. At AGBO, we want to tell new stories."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fortnite co-creator, Donald Mustard, joined the AGBO team as a partner in late 2023 following his departure from Epic Games.

Joe Russo said in the interview: "Anthony and I and Donald are working together to build out new worlds. And we have three that we’re currently working on that the intention is, for every world we build to have the scale and depth of a Star Wars universe, but in a different genre."

Joe Russo also emphasised Mustard’s core involvement within AGBO, adding: "We have a new partner at the company who is one of the greatest game developers in history, Donald Mustard, he’s the creator of Fortnite, and he’s come in now to work with us on building out what we think the future of storytelling could be, which is, some hybrid between linear and virtual and gaming. And we’re really interested in new ways to tell stories using technology.

"And so the three of us together are trying to explore and ideate around what opportunities there could be over the next decade using new tools and new technology to tell stories and can we make it can we make it true transmedia, where the same assets that we’re using for CG in movies is also the same assets that are in the game, that are also the same assets in a virtual experience. And that’s the mission of AGBO currently, at the moment."

With the MCU becoming more integrated in the video game medium as demonstrated with last year’s Marvel Rivals, the future of Marvel in the gaming world looks bright.

Coupled with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Russos next cinematic ventures are guaranteed to increase fan interest in an AGBO developed Marvel game.

Whether this will come to fruition, only time will tell.

In the here and now, Insomniac has done amazing work with Spider-Man in gaming, and we're very intrigued to see their Wolverine game soon.

Plus, NetEase has hit big recently with Marvel Rivals, so we'd say that Marvel games are in pretty good health right now. Watch this space for all the latest updates going forward!

Read more on Gaming:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.