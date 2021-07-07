Assassin’s Creed Infinity to be next game in the series – but it will be very different

The latest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released last year and continues to go strong. The first substantial DLC was added not too long ago and moved the action from England to Ireland – the second is due for release later in 2021.

While nobody expected another game this year, the series hasn’t been an annual one since Syndicate came along in 2015, many thought that the next game would come out in 2022 – us included. But that no longer looks like it will be the case and instead, we look to have a very different Assassin’s Creed game coming along – in a few years time!

News of all this first came via Jason Schreier at Bloomberg and it sounds as though those eager to play the next big historical adventure will be in for a much longer wait than expected. The next game, currently going by Assassin’s Creed Infinity, is said to be “several years” away and, in an interesting move, it’s being made by both Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec.

The two joining forces is a big deal and it’s a game that could end up being the best of the bunch. Previously, the two studios would alternate on games, much like how Call Of Duty swaps developers for each game, but word is this is a project huge enough to require a team effort.

What will Assassin’s Creed Infinity be about?

According to the Bloomberg report, the game, which has now been officially confirmed by Ubisoft, will not stick to one time and location setting and will instead feature multiple ones. We have seen the series jump about in time in the same game before but never to anywhere near the extent that it sounds like it will here.

Not only that, but new settings are planned to be added in the months, and maybe even years, after it gets released which indicates this will not only be a humungous game but it could end up being the only one for quite some time with the standard releases being a thing of the past – we did say the changes were substantial and this does feel like Ubisoft are trying to get in on the type of game that GTA Online, Fortnite and many more have been thriving at for some time.

As for those different games within the game, the report says that while they will all be different, they will all be connected. We imagine something like a running story throughout focusing on some powerful artefacts that need to be gathered throughout time, but it’s anybody’s guess what kind of narrative they will use to link everything together.

Ubisoft has said on the new game, that is only codenamed Infinity at this stage: “This change means we’re evolving along with the video game industry. The pandemic and working from home have fundamentally changed the way we produce games, giving us a moment to reflect on our organisation.”

It would be the biggest change yet for the franchise that’s for sure, but it has reinvented itself a couple of times in the past. Assassin’s Creed Origins essentially acted as a fresh start in many ways for the series and its style has continued on into Valhalla.

And that too has shown signs that a change like this will be coming as it has given us seasonal updates and added lots of things to keep us coming back to the game to check out what is new. So while it is a shame that we may not be getting a brand new game for a while, at least we know something big is on the way and that we still have a lot of life left in Valhalla yet.

