❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Arc Raiders mushroom locations: Where to get mushrooms explained
The rare plant can easily be missed.
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Monday, 8 December 2025 at 2:53 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad