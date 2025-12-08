Arc Raiders is filled with resources, plants, and other items to collect. But, one of the key plants players are after are Mushrooms, which are quite rare, hard to find, and valuable.

Ad

Chances are though, you have just walked right past them, as they can often be found on the ground, blending in with the dirt and hillsides Topside.

Here is a rundown of where you can find Mushrooms and the key upgrades they are used for.

Arc Raiders mushroom location

The best places to find mushrooms in Arc Raiders are:

Hydroponic Dome Complex on Dam Battlegrounds

Other key Nature areas, like Marano Park in Buried City

During Lush Bloom events

These mushrooms are small and white, and often sitting on the waterline or on hillsides, which makes the Hydroponic Dome Complex a great place to find them. Keep an eye out and walk along the waterline where it meets the small hills and shores to find them.

Elsewhere, nature areas are the best spot to look, with Marano Park in Buried City being another key location they can be found. Otherwise The Blue Gate map is a fantastic map for finding mushrooms due to its rural nature, especially in the north near the wreckage of Arcs as water can be found there.

These mushrooms are rare so you may have to try multiple Raids to even find one or two mushrooms to use. Although, they can spawn more often during Lush Bloom events.

With these mushrooms you can regain a small amount of health when consuming them. But, more importantly, a dozen of them are needed for Scrappy, when you want to level him up to level 5.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.