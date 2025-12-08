Arc Raiders players can finally look forward to the Expedition departing in mid December. After almost two months of building up resources, gaining stash value, and preparing to start fresh over the holiday break, the game's Expedition departure window is almost upon us.

Ad

Expeditions act as Arc Raiders' wipe system and unlock at level 20, allowing you to start a new character with no loot, no skills, and at level one when the Expedition window has ended.

However, there are some bonuses you can earn if you do send your Raider on an Expedition, and these are permanant across your account, allowing you to retain them with each Expedition.

Here is a rundown of the Expedition departure window and what you can prepare for:

Embark.

The first Expedition for Arc Raiders will open for departure on 17th December 2025.

You will have until 22nd December 2025 to confirm whether you want your Raider to depart, with everyone leaving on the same day at the same time on 22nd December 2025.

Once you send your Raider off, you will no longer be able to access any of their loot, gear, skills, or items. You will lose your Skill Tree, Level, Stash, Workshop Upgrades, Crafting Abilities, and Blueprints. You will effectively start from the beginning of the game again (skipping the tutorial).

You have until 16th December 2025 to supply your Raider with the caravan and Expedition materials needed. Once this date passes, you will need to wait until the next Expedition window over the following eight weeks after 22nd December 2025.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Arc Raiders Expedition rewards

If you choose to depart, you will get the following rewards:

The Patchwork Raider outfit

Scrappy Janitor Cap

Expeditions Indicator icon

Skill points (1 Skill point per 1 million stash/coin value)

+12 Stash space

10% repair buff (temporary)

5% XP boost (temporary)

6% more materials from Scrappy (temporary)

Most of the rewards are permanent, meaning they will stay on your account forever. But, the repair buff, XP boost, and Scrappy material gain are all temporary, ending at the end of the next Expedition window if you choose to hold onto your Raider and not cause them to depart.

While these rewards aren't going to completely change how you play the game or give you an edge over anyone else, they are significant and over the course of several Expedition windows, they will stack up quite quickly.

Keep in mind that the Skill points you earn are based off your total stash value as well as your Coins tied to your Raider. So you can sell items for money, if you are running out of stash space to boost your stash value.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.