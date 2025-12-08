Trials are a revolving set of objectives in Arc Raiders that offer unique rewards for completing them. Each objective has a set star rating and the more of the objective you complete in one match, the higher your rating will be.

Completing these objectives then allows you to move through the game’s ranking system with each promotion window, when the objectives change and refresh.

These objectives and the scores tied to them are based on your best performance in a single raid Topside. Therefore, you want to try and focus in one area during a raid to achieve the maximum possible points.

Keep in mind that points are doubled in major map conditions like Electromagnetic Storms and Night Raids.

Alongside moving through the ranks, you can earn reward boxes based on your star rating across all the categories (with a three star Epic reward box available for reaching 4,000 points in each objective). These refresh when the objectives refresh.

You will then get a selection of rewards based on your final position at the end of the Trials season.

Arc Raiders trials: Full list for this week

The full list of Trials for the week between December 12, 2025 - December 16, 2025 is:

Destroy Ticks, Fireballs and Hornets

Search Supply Drops

Damage Wasps

Damage Bastions

Damage Queens or Matriarchs

Embark.

When it comes to destroying Ticks, Fireballs and Hornets, your best bet is to enter Stella Montis or Buried City. Locations like Space Travel, the Parking Garage, and the Galleria are great places to find all three in Buried City. On Stella Montis, you want to visit the lobby and its surrounding corridors in hopes that you get the Arc enemies to spawn, instead of the more deadly Shredders.

Similarly when it comes to Supply Drops, drop into Buried City, which is the smallest map, allowing you to get several Supply Drop call-ins in one match. Be sure to loot as much as you can from them.

Wasps are incredibly common and more rural maps like The Blue Gate and Dam Battlegrounds provide enough open space to take them down. A good tip too is to let Snitches call in Wasps when they see you, allowing extra Wasps to spawn in fairly quickly and easily.

Bastions are tough Arc enemies, but use your Legendary weapons and Wolfpack Grenades to take them down and strip their armour. Buried City is the best map for this because a Bastion can almost always be found near the Parking Garage or Marano Park, and other players are nearby, allowing them to help you out. It also provides a lot of cover, thanks to the buildings.

Queens or Matriarchs will require some luck, such as entering maps like The Blue Gate Dam Battlegrounds, and Spaceport and hoping other players work together to take them down. You will need excellent gear to be able to take them down and a lot of it, to do the most damage possible. Alternatively, you can team up with other players in a party and join a group game, where you will have more firepower, but other Raiders are far more hostile during those matches.

When do trials change in Arc Raiders?

Trials change every Monday during the early hours of the morning, allowing you to tackle a new set in the new week. The only difference is at the end of a Ranked season, where the Trial will change on the following Tuesday.

Throughout this week, you have the ability to earn as many points as possible in each of the categories to increase your position on your rank leaderboard. If you are in the top 30, you will rise two ranks. The top 30 below that will rise one rank.

Finally, the bottom group will stay where they are.

Trials are expected to change and be adjusted throughout the months and with new updates, so be sure to keep an eye out for any changes to the system or ranking.

