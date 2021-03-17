Animal Crossing update (18th March): What’s new from whoopee cushions to umbrellas

If you have found yourself thinking that one of the big things missing from Animal Crossing New Horizons is whoopee cushions, then this new update is the one you have been waiting for!

If you do not yet have a way to play the game, all you need is a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons but be warned, we cannot be held responsible for the insane amount of time you will lose while playing it – it is highly addictive!

And it is a great time to pick the game up as there have been some amazing updates announced lately, including Mario being involved in Animal Crossing now.

But as for what is new in the March update, read on for all we know so far.

What is in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons March update?

While this is not the biggest update that the game has seen, this one does have some notable changes and the biggest developments are surrounding your NookPhone. The design app has been given an overhaul and it now has 50 design slots included to both the normal and Pro custom design modes – now umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa fans, and photo stands can all be customised.

To get the upgrade, you will need to head to Nook Miles at the terminal in the Resident Services building where you can also spend Nook Miles to add the Custom Design portal.

Another update is a mini birthday one to celebrate the one year anniversary of the release of the game – yes, it has only been a year and yes, we had to triple check that as it definitely feels a lot longer! A cake has been added to mark the anniversary and Sanrio-themed items have also been included.

April Fools Day is right around the corner and that’s why the whoopee cushions have been added (we hope they are here to stay) and prom-themed items will be available from Nook Shopping so you can host a virtual dance party – the only type of dance party we can go to at the moment.

And that’s your lot. So yes, it’s a small update but the additions are welcome ones and now we are at the one-year mark of the game, expect bigger changes and updates to come in the next few weeks and months.

