Animal Crossing Prom update: When do the new Prom items arrive?

Remember when we could go to clubs and parties and we could socialise with whoever we wanted to? Happy memories. Thankfully in Animal Crossing New Horizon, there is no global pandemic and we can still do all these things virtually!

And New Horizons has an update coming along for March that puts a large focus on online socialising as it is prom-themed which means that dance parties are coming. The update follows some huge ones in recent weeks such as the inclusion of Mario in Animal Crossing and this latest one also includes whoopee cushions.

For all the latest on the prom update, when it’s coming, and what is included, read on below for all we know about it so far!

When is the Animal Crossing Prom update release date?

1st April is the date that the prom-themed items are set to be released for Animal Crossing New Horizon and no that is not a joke to mark the day – that’s reserved for the whoopee cushion collection that is coming on the same day.

What is included in the Animal Crossing Prom update?

The big question then is… what do you get with the prom update? Here are all the details so far – it is possible that more may be announced between now and 1st April.

A prom night wall

Elegant prom clothing (well, you will want to look the part on the big night)

Prom night flooring

To get these items, you will need to pay a visit to the Able Sisters shop where they will be there and ready for purchase on launch day.

How long will the prom items be available in Animal Crossing?

You’ve got the entirety of April to make the most of the prom additions as they will be available from 1st-30th April.

So now you have all the details, all you need to do now is to work out which of your online Animal Crossing friends will be best to invite to make sure it is a virtual dance party to remember!

