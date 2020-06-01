Here's what you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons' latest event.

How does Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season work?

From today, 1st June, Isabelle is going to start mentioning the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season in the morning briefing. When you play this month for the first time you'll get a call from Harv when you step outside your home.

Harv will ask for a favour, taking some photographs for a few friends. He's ask you to go to Photopia (Harv's Island) to help him out with it.

So, to do this, head to the airport and choose 'I wanna fly > Visit Harv's Island'.

When you get to Harv's Island you'll see Reese and Cyrus talking to shutterdog about the anniversary photos. He's behind getting them ready - he was distracted by a bird, easily done.

He asks for you to go inside and set up for him using the props in there.

Head into the room - it looks like a wedding venue - but it's pretty empty. Talk to Reese and Cyrus to see what they want as a look. While they seem to stare lovingly at each other a lot, you get there eventually and get a brief.

They want to recreate their wedding day, with the custom furniture Cyrus has built. Take a ceremony photo in a location that looks like a wedding chapel basically - though it does sound like the locations/photoshoots will change depending on the day as the season goes on.

Access your decorating options (press down on the D-pad) then you can then press right to get your own collection of furniture and accessories, but you'll also get a new event tab where Cyrus' furniture will be.

The couple wants pink and white - like everywhere - so take a look at what you have available.

When you've got your items and placed them you may be prompted to press ZL to take the photo. You may need to go and talk to Reese (the pink one) to start the shoot.

The long and the short of it is Reese asks you to take the photos instead of Harv - time to take the pics.

Note: They will only judge your photo based on the last one you took so make sure that's the best if you take more than one.

When Reese is happy with the photoshoot you get a gift - the wedding bench. You'll also get heart crystals. If these don't ring any (wedding) bells that's because they're a new currency just for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season. You can use the heart crystals to get furniture specific to the season.

How to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons heart crystals

As mentioned, Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season brings with it a new currency, heart crystals. When you create the wedding venue fit to Reese' brief in June you will get more currency to spend on furniture and accessories.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season rewards

If you speak to Cyrus each day you'll unlock a new range of items for Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season. Make sure you're returning every day in June to get each item. There will be colour variations for the following:

White wedding flooring

Blue wedding rug

Wedding bench

Wedding decoration

White wedding wall

Check back for more on rewards and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding season.

