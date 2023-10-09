Listen to our new Gaming podcast, One More Life - the next episode is about AC Mirage!

These short side quests won’t appear on your map until you get close to them (use Eagle Vision to spot the people you need to speak to!) and require some explanation, but we know where the six locations are so you can head straight to them.

Read on to find out where the AC Mirage Tales of Baghdad locations are and discover how to complete all six side quests.

AC Mirage Tales of Baghdad locations

To find the AC Mirage Tales of Baghdad locations, you will need to get close to them when exploring the map. The game will let you know how many are in each location – six tales in total.

The best way to find each Tale of Baghdad location in AC Mirage is to watch through the helpful video above from 100% Guides (thanks!). This video will show you where each side quest is and details how to complete them all.

As a reminder, you should be able to complete each Tale of Baghdad in whatever order you like, whenever you like, including after finishing the game’s main story.

If you’d rather follow a written guide, though, we’ve got you covered. Check out the list below for locations and how to complete all six Tales of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Treasure Hunt

Found in the far north of the Wilderness District. Speak to Tiferet. To complete the side quest, dive into the water and swim under the house. Smash up the pots to find some copper ore. Open the door back up and give Tiferet her treasure.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Curse of the Si’la

On the east of the Abandoned Village found in the west of the Wilderness District. Talk to Ma’Bad to start the quest. You need to examine six objects found in the Abandoned Village to complete the quest. Use Eagle Vision to spot all six things (the faint red glow tells you what you need to examine)!

More like this

Holy Mission

Found in between the Greeks’ Gate and Nestorian Monastery in the Harbiyah District. Talk to the monk at the graveyard to initiate the quest. Nearby, you’ll spot a gravestone covered in red flowers. Examine that grave, talk to the monk again and kill the three people who appear to complete the side quest.

A Life’s Work

In the Observatory of the Abbasiyah District, speak to Al-Mahani (sat on a bench) to begin the side quest. Find and collect the three pages to complete the quest. They’ll all be nearby, and it’s best to check out the video above from 4:30 to see where you’ll find them all.

Blade in the Crowd, Tool in the Shed

Another tale in the Abbasiyah District, you’ll find this one to the south-east of the Pharmacy of Haylanah (south-west of the Tax Collector’s Mansion), nearby the river. Talk to Naaji to begin the quest. Kill the guards to complete the mission.

Leap of the Faithful

In Al-Mi’dhana Al-’Ateeqa of the Karkh District, speak to the Young Eagle standing near the top of a viewpoint. Simply perform a leap of faith right in front of the young lad to complete the mission.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.