Mass Effect Trilogy remaster officially announced plus, a new game on the way

It was the news that fans of the Mass Effect franchise had been waiting on- and it was delivered on the hallowed N7 day no less!

Rumours of a remaster of the original trilogy had been circling for some time, as well of a potential new game in the franchise- despite Andromeda not quite living up to expectations. Well, everything has since been confirmed and it sounds like the remaster we have all been hoping for.

Touted as being 4K ready and looking better on next-generation consoles, it sounds much more than a simple paint job and that instead, we will have these games looking like they were made yesterday- with a hopeful improvement on loading times meaning less time spent standing in a lift.

As for the new game, well one is coming but as it is early days, all information has been kept secret for now with Bioware simply saying: “Meanwhile here at BioWare, a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next.”

After the lukewarm response to Andromeda (which we enjoyed), you can bet that Bioware will be going all out to make this the best game yet.

When is the Mass Effect Legendary Edition release date?

With the game only just being announced, we do not have an exact date yet but Bioware have said that it is due to come out in Spring 2021 which may seem quite far off, but it’s the end of the year next month so, hopefully, this will come around in no time.

What platforms can I get Mass Effect Legendary Edition on?

When the remastered collection arrives, it will be for PC, the Xbox One and PS4, with technical enhancements made available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X,

What is the Mass Effect story?

We are beyond excited to play through the epic saga of the first three games again- and what a story it is. You play as Commander Shepherd and you, along with various characters you pick up along the way, are tasked with saving the universe from invasion from the deadly and ruthless reapers. Slowly building up to an all-out war in the third game, this is game storytelling of epic proportions- despite whatever your thoughts are on that controversial ending.

Character development is second to none with enemies made and relationships forged based on choices you make- and you can even lose loved ones along the way depending on how you play the game and what side of an argument you fall on. If you have never played the game before- this will be a great time to give it a go.

The Legendary collection will give you everything from those first three games, along with all DLC which are, mostly, epic in their own right.

Can I pre-order Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

You can already! GAME currently has the title listed for £54.99 on both the PS4 and the Xbox One and remember, if you do pre-order early, you will get the game for the lowest price listed so it is worth ordering now even if you are on the fence about buying.

Is there a trailer for Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

Yep- although it is very brief! The quick teaser runs through some of the best characters in the game, all looking snazzy with modern graphics while reminding us just how impressive the score in the game is- is it Spring, 2021 yet?

