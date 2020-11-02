Animal Crossing: New Horizon gets fish, bug and mushroom-filled November update

Animal Crossing: New Horizon, the game that has taken the world by storm for players of the Nintendo Switch continues to roll out fresh updates so that the game keeps being endlessly worth a revisit – and this month is no exception.

Advertisement

The game is more popular than ever, so much so that it has even been used to help a Presidential campaign in this year’s US election on more than one occasion, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Following the recent Halloween event, now you can retreat to your island of choice for all kinds of new things to do in November – here’s all you need to know.

If you do not yet have a way to play the game, all you need is a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With any luck, we will see some great deals on these with Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals coming on November 27th.

What is in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons November update?

Well for starters, for those of us the Northern Hemisphere, we will be seeing new mushrooms begin to pop up as of today! While everyone may not see them instantly, they will be sprouting up out of the ground on your island from now- so be on the look of out for them.

These will be used for seasonal crafting ingredients so they will be well worth collecting as and when you see them. Isabelle should have all the details for you when you log in to the game next, telling you to check at the base of trees.

They are said to be elegant, round, skinny and flat mushrooms and finding them all will uncover some helpful DIY recipes.

And it is not just mushrooms that are new with fish and bugs being worth looking into again too now that the update is upon us. While the list of what is new will be different depending on where you are, here is what we can expect for players in Europe to find:

Fish in Animal Crossing New Horizon November update (Northern Hemisphere)

Bitterling – location River – size small – time: All day

Blowfish – location – Sea – size Medium – time 9 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Tuna – location Pier – size largest – time All day

Blue Marlin – location Pier – size largest – time All day

Football Fish – location Sea – size Large – time 4 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Sea cucumber – location Ocean – time – All day

Sea pig – location Ocean – time 4 p.m. – 9 a .m.

Dungeoness crab – location Ocean – time all day

Snow crab – location ocean – time All day

Red king crab – location Ocean – time All day

Bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizon November update (Northern Hemisphere)

Damselfly – location flying – time all day

Mole Cricket – location underground – time all day

Tarantula – location on ground – time 7 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Or, if you are reading this from anywhere based in the Southern Hemisphere, here is what you can expect!

Fish in Animal Crossing New Horizon November update (Southern Hemisphere)

Frog – location Pond – size small – time all day

Catfish – location pond – size large – time 4 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Nibble Fish – location river – size smallest – time 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Angelfish – location river – size small – time 4 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Betta – location river – size small – time 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rainbowfish – location river – size smallest – time 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Giant Trevally – location pier – size extra large – time all day

Mahi-mahi – location pier – size extra large – time all day

Sea urchin – location ocean – time all day

Slate pencil urchin – location ocean – time 4 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Gigas giant clam – location ocean – time all day

Vampire squid – location Ocean – time 4 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Spotted garden eel – location Ocean – time 4 a.m. – 9 p.m

Bugs in Animal Crossing New Horizon November update (Southern Hemisphere)

Great Purple Emperor – location flying – time 4 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Agrias Butterfly – location flying – time 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Raja Brooke’s Birdwing – location flying near purple flowers – time 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing – location flying – time 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Long Locust – location on ground – time 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Banded Dragonfly – location flying – time 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pondskater – location ponds – time 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Diving Beetle – location ponds, rivers – time 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Violin Beetle – location tree stumps – time all day

Rosalia Batesi Beetle – location tree stumps – all day

Scorpion – location on ground – time 7 p.m. – 4 a.m.

So a lot to do when you next head to your island, with loads more on the way as a likely Christmas update looms!

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles- including the soon to be released Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.