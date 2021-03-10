Currys’ PS5 Priority Pass raffle offers new way to get a console as shops re-open

The PlayStation 5 has been rogued with stock issues since its release. The sheer popularity of the console has seen many retailer sites struggle with the demand, only adding to gamers’ frustrations as they never make it to the checkout page. In a bid to make it easier, or at least less painful, to get your hands on the console, Currys have launched their PS5 Priority Pass.

Read on to find out more about the new ticket-based system that could see you (finally!) bag a console without wasting hours in virtual online queues.

What is Currys PS5 Priority Pass?

Currys PS5 Priority Pass is a draw that sees lucky winners get a chance to buy a PS5 at a local Currys PC World store without wasting hours in virtual online queues. If you’re selected at random, you’ll be emailed a unique buying code to allow you to purchase a console at a local store – but you have just 72 hours to do so. We think it’s perhaps a long shot, but worth a try!

In 2020, Currys said it was due to get stock on release day. However, the site encountered issues, including customers claiming their orders had been cancelled. Currys later tweeted, confirming no stock was available. The site says that the company is “working tirelessly” to get more stock, making the Priority Pass seem like a bid to ease the pressure on their systems.

How does the Currys PS5 Priority Pass work?

There are a few steps to follow if you’re interested in taking part. To be in with a chance to be selected to buy a PS5 at random, you’ll need to do the following:

1. Fill out your details in this form on Currys’ website.

2. Wait for Currys to select random entrants – if you’re selected, the retailer will email you a Priority Pass. This will include a PS5 buying code and the local store to buy the PS5 from.

3. You’ll have 72 hours to get to the store to buy the console – so keep an eye on your emails.

Each Priority Pass has a unique buying code, so sadly, you can’t share this around with your friends. If you’re selected, it’s for you only. You also must be 16 years of age or older to enter.

When will Currys have more PS5 stock?

It’s not clear when Currys will have more PS5 stock, but we have a hunch that you’ll be kept in the loop if you sign up for the Priority Pass. Currently, the retailer says, “We’ll let you know as soon as we get stock and are allowed to open up safely.” That said, rumours have been circling that we might still see PS5 stock online at Currys this week but that the retailer is working on stopping bots from buying up the consoles on the site. We’ve seen queues pop back up on the website today with a message that PS5 stock is sold out and they are not dropping any new stock today (10th March).

To keep track of all the latest PS5 news and for a full list of retailers, we’d suggest you bookmark our PS5 stock updates guide. Our team constantly monitors retailers to bring you the latest news and updates to help you get your hands on a console.