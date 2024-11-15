Plus, for the next-level gamers, we've spotted a few exciting discounts on the Elite models, whether you're looking for the Standard Core version or the high-end Black design.

But, even with all that in mind you might be asking: why should I buy these accessories now? And are the deals actually any good?

Well, as any gamer knows, the spending doesn't stop once you buy your shiny new Xbox console. After that you need to buy games, accessories and online memberships to Xbox Game Pass, so by the time you actually sit down to play your first game, you'll probably have a very hefty receipt tucked away somewhere.

So, we believe that any saving on this mammoth spending spree is worth it, especially when Xbox controllers have an RRP of £54.99. Below, we've laid out which deals we think are actually worth going for and why, plus, we've told you where best to buy them from.

Jump to:

Do Xbox controllers go on sale on Black Friday?

Yes. Xbox Wireless Controllers often go on sale during the Black Friday period. Last year they actually dropped to £34.99 – their lowest price ever (according to CamelCamelCamel).

This year, we've already seen a sold price drop from their RRP of £54.99. You can already buy the White version for £39.95 and the Deep Pink and Black versions are on sale for £47.99 and £49.99 respectively.

Do Xbox Elite controllers go on sale on Black Friday?

Short answer: yes. Longer answer: yes but only up to £15 so far.

At Very, we've found the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in Core Blue reduced to £114 (down from £124.99).

We've also found a £10 discount on the more expensive Black Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. This has been reduced to £149.

Which UK retailers have Xbox controller Black Friday deals?

Right now we've found sales across major tech retailers Currys, Amazon and Very, as well as the independent game outlet The Game Collection.

We haven't seen many deals from Xbox themselves yet, but there's still two weeks left until actual Black Friday, so we expect more to appear from them soon.

Best Xbox controller Black Friday deals we've seen so far

Buy White Xbox Wireless Controller from £39.95

Very

What's the deal: At The Game Collection, you can get the Robot White Xbox Wireless Controller from £39.95, saving you £15 or 27% on the RRP.

You can also get it from Currys and Very for £49.99, saving you £5 or 9%.

Why we chose it: If you haven't heard of The Game Collection we don't blame you, but you should know that the retailer has been selling games and accessories for 19 years, and has a 4.8 rating on TrustPilot. So when they say they've got Xbox controllers from £39, listen.

But, if you feel safer buying from a larger retailer, there's also worthy deals at Currys and Very.

Get up to 12% off coloured Xbox Wireless Controllers

Very

What's the deal: At Very you can get £7 off the Xbox Wireless Controller in Deep Pink, this takes the price from £54.99 to £47.99. You can also get £5 off the Black Controller at Amazon.

Why we chose it: £7 may not seem like much, but it's actually shaving 12% off the original price, and that's 12% you can put towards a game or another accessory.

Save £15 on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Very

What's the deal: We've found savings on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in Core Blue, Core Red and Black. The Core Blue controller has been reduced by £15, taking the price to £109.97, while the Core Red has been reduced by £10 to £114.99.

The Black – which has a higher RRP of £159 owing to its swappable parts such as the thumbsticks, D-Pad and paddles – has been reduced by £10, so now costs £149.

Why we chose it: The Elite Controllers are loved for their improved textured grip, extended battery life and adjustable thumbsticks. As we've said, the Core models come with just one set of thumbsticks and an adjustment tool, while the Black version comes with four additional thumbsticks you can attach.

Get Wired Xbox controllers from just £24.99

Amazon

What's the deal: The cheapest Xbox controllers you can get are wired. At Amazon and Very, you can get them from just £24.99 after being discounted from £29.99.

Why we chose it: If you don't have endless budget to play with and you don't tend to move while gaming anyway, there's no reason not to opt for the wired controller. Then, with the money you save on controllers you can buy additional games.

