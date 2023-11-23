Among this year’s best deals, LG has savings of over £1,400 on the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 65-inch 4K Smart TV and half-price savings on the LG XBOOM 360 XO3 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

They also have dozens more Black Friday discounts available across their range of technology and appliances. To help you navigate these discounts and find a Black Friday bargain which suits you, we’ve rounded up our eight favourite LG deals from this year’s sale.

Best LG Black Friday deals at a glance

Best LG Black Friday deals from this year’s UK sale

Here are our top picks from LG’s Black Friday sale:

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 65-inch 4K Smart TV (2022)

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, LG have cut the price of this Smart TV from £3,299.98 to £1,899, so you save £1,400.98.

Why we chose it: We chose this Smart TV as it promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience with an α9 Gen 5 AI processor which helps to boost the screen’s brightness and enhance luminance by up to 30%. The visuals are the stand-out feature with even the dark colours becoming more defined so you can make out subtle details your eyes might usually miss.

The processor also helps power the surround sound system so it feels like you’re really there, whether that’s in a stadium, concert, or the middle of a gunfight. With all your favourite apps built-in to the TV and AI recommendations of what to watch, the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 65“ 4K Smart TV 2022 doesn’t disappoint.

Get the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 65-inch 4K Smart TV 2022 for £1,899

LG NanoCell NANO76 55-inch TV 2022

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, LG have cut the price of this LG NanoCell TV from £799.98 to £509, so you save £290.98

Why we chose it: This TV was chosen as it is one of the more affordable amongst LG’s Black Friday deals and despite being cheaper, it doesn’t lack in quality. The visuals are great with the TV's NanoCell technology, powered by the impressive α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, filtering out impure colours to deliver vibrant and accurate visuals.

Using a voice-activated remote, and direct access to your favourite streaming services, you can flick through your apps and channels with ease. The TV is perfectly primed for gaming and promises both a fast and smooth gaming experience. The NanoCell76 also supports NVIDIA GeForce Now, a cloud gaming platform that brings the latest PC games directly to your TV.

Get the LG NanoCell NANO76 55-inch TV 2022 for £509

LG OLED B3 55-inch 4K Smart TV 2023

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, LG have cut the price of this LG OLED B3 55-inch 4K Smart TV 2023 from £1,899.98 to £1,099, so you save £800.98.

Why we chose it: We chose this LG TV because of its fantastic surround sound capabilities. It is a great choice for those who want to feel truly immersed in what they’re watching and uses AI Sound Pro technology to do this. AI Sound Pro recognises what’s being shown on the telly and then automatically remasters the sound to match this for improved clarity and balance control.

The TV is powered by an α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and has a slimline design that adds a minimalist charm. For gamers, it offers blazing-fast response times, a gaming optimiser feature, and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

Get the LG OLED B3 55-inch 4K Smart TV 2023 for £1,099

LG OLED evo C3 48-inch 4K Smart TV 2023

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, LG have cut the price of this LG OLED evo C3 48 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 from £1,599.98 to £1,189, so you save £410.98

Why we chose it: This LG TV was chosen for sports and gaming fans with its α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 helping to enhance both. The processor transforms your TV picture to give you stadium-like realism and a seamless gaming experience.

You can set up the LG OLED evo C3 so it can give you sports notifications when your team is about to play and if there are two great games on at once you can use multi-view to split the TV in two and watch both. With the game optimiser, you can apply custom settings to the TV depending on the game genre and playing environment.

If you’re looking to add brilliant sound to this, the LG USC9S Soundbar - available to purchase separately - is designed specifically for LG OLED C3, supplied with a bracket which fits seamlessly to your TV.

Get the LG OLED evo C3 48-inch 4K Smart TV 2023 for £1,189

LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK Speaker

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, LG have cut the price of this LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK Speaker from £199.98 to £99, so you save £100.98

Why we chose it: We chose the LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK for its remarkable sound quality and affordability. The speaker's 30W output ensures a powerful and immersive sound experience, its track-type woofer produces deep bass and the dome tweeter is engineered to create a crisp high-frequency response.

As well as great sound it can be paired with the Light Studio feature on the free XBOOM App. This synchronises your music with the speaker’s lights and 16 million customisable colours. What’s more, this speaker is not just confined to indoor use, its IP67 rating makes it waterproof and dustproof, ensuring 24 hours of uninterrupted music during any outdoor adventure.

Get the LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK speaker for £99

LG XBOOM 360 XO3 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, LG have cut the price of this LG XBOOM 360 XO3 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker from £299.98 to £199.98, so you save £100.

Why we chose it: We chose this speaker because of its 360° surround sound capabilities and its sleek design. It uses omnidirectional sound technology so that wherever you place it, a natural and consistently high-quality sound can be heard. The sound is pumped out by a premium three-way sound system, featuring a silk dome, glass fibre, and neodymium magnets, to ensure balance, power, and authenticity. This way you hear a clear and accurate representation of your favourite music.

The speaker’s lighting also spreads 360° and has 16.8 million colour gradients which are paired to the music you play. It's both water and dust-resistant and has 24 hours of battery life after a five-hour charge, so is the perfect travel companion.

Get the LG XBOOM 360 XO3 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £199.98

InstaView Door-in-Door American Style Fridge Freezer

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, LG have cut the price of this InstaView Door-in-Door American Style Fridge Freezer from £2,499.98 to £1,699, so you save £800.98.

Why we chose it: We chose this American Style Fridge Freezer as it not only enhances the aesthetics of your kitchen but brings cutting-edge technology to your fingertips. The standout feature is the innovative InstaView ThinQ technology which allows you to see inside the fridge without opening the door.

Simply knock twice and the tinted glass panel illuminates, revealing the inside of your fridge. A water dispenser also comes with the fridge with UVnano technology that reduces 99.99% of bacteria from the nozzle. It has a DoorCooling+ feature which keeps drinks colder and food fresher as well as a FRESHBALANCER door which lets you customise humidity levels for fruit and veg.

Get the InstaView Door-in-Door American Style Fridge Freezer for £1,699

LG DUAL Dry Washer Dryer

What’s the deal: This Black Friday, you LG have cut the price of this LG DUAL Dry Washer Dryer from £949.99 to £729, so you save £220.99.

Why we chose it: We chose this washer-dryer because of its simplicity and speed. The LG DUAL Dry Washer Dryer has a generous 11kg drum capacity that allows you to wash more clothes at once. It promises a thorough clean which is completed in 39 minutes, sure to make laundry day a breeze.

The machine can be controlled by voice and reply to questions such as ‘What cycle is the washer on’. It can also be remotely controlled through your phone. With its A-10% energy efficiency not only does it efficiently tackle your laundry needs but also helps you save costs and energy, making it a smart choice for the environmentally conscious.

Get the LG DUAL Dry Washer Dryer for £729