Amazon's Black Friday sale is here, which means delightful deals on a range of own-brand devices, including the Kindle.

This November, the tech giant has put huge discounts across the entire Kindle family, including the Kindle Original, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Scribe and Kindle Kids.

Right now, the Kindle is priced at £69.99 – which is the lowest price ever for the smart notebook. You can also get the cheapest prices on popular models the Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe.

In case you need reminding, even Amazon's most basic Kindle can hold thousands of books at any one time, it lasts for six weeks on a single charge and has a six-inch 300 PPI high-resolution display.

That's all before you get onto the versions with an adjustable reading light and colour ink. The selection of Kindle models to choose from include: Original, Paperwhite, Scribe, Kids, Paperwhite Signature, Paperwhite Kids, plus the recently released Kindle Colorsoft.

So let's read-up on what you can save. Note, all models included below are the 'With Ads' versions. The ads are shown via 'sponsored screensavers' on the Kindle’s lock screen and in sleep mode. If you don’t want this, there's the option to buy a 'without ads' model.

Best Kindle Black Friday deals at a glance

Is the Kindle really at its lowest-ever price this Black Friday?

Yes. The Kindle is at its lowest price ever this Black Friday. The standard Kindle, and its Matcha counterpart, is now on sale for £69.99, down from an original RRP of £94.99. Just to be completely transparent, at one point the Amazon website registered the original price of £107.99, but it has always only been a £25 saving.

The Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe are also at their cheapest, now reduced to £164 and £259.99 respectively.

To help you feel certain, we've been tracking the price of Kindles for years now in our technology section and use Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel to conclude that these best prices possible. If you're wondering which Kindle is right for you, you can check out comparison guides like Kindle Scribe vs reMarkable 2 and Kindle Colorsoft vs reMarkable Paper Pro.

How long will the Kindle Black Friday deals last?

The Amazon's Black Friday sale will end on Monday 1st December (Cyber Monday). So that's when Kindles will return to their original price. Seeing as Kindles haven't dropped lower in 2025, we'd definitely suggest buying one now.

Best Kindle Black Friday deals to shop in today's UK sales

Kindle Standard | £94.99 £69.99 (save £25 or 26%)

Amazon Kindle. Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle is currently being sold for its lowest-ever price of £69.99, down from £94.99. That saves you £25 or 26% on the Ads-enabled version, or you can get the No-Ads version for £79.99.

Why we chose it: The 11th gen Kindle comes in both black and white and has a 6-inch anti-glare display alongside 16GB of memory — double the storage capacity of the previous generation — that’s enough to hold thousands of books at once. With a full charge, the battery will last up to six weeks at a time, plus you can purchase titles straight from the device (connected to Amazon via Wi-Fi) and even this base model can be synced up with an Audible account so you can listen to audiobooks.

Buy the Kindle for £94.99 £69.99 (save £25 or 26%) at Amazon

Kindle Matcha | £94.99 £69.99 (save £25 or 26%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The classic Kindle came out in a brand-new colour in 2024: a beautiful Matcha Green, now available for £69.99.

Why we chose it: Not only does the original Kindle now come in a fresh new colour, it's also undergone a few fancy upgrades like a 25% brighter screen and faster page-turning speed.

Buy Kindle Matcha for £94.99 £69.99 (save £25 or 26%) at Amazon

Kindle Kids | £ 114 £74.99 (save £40 or 35%)

Kindle Kids Amazon

What's the deal: The Kids model, which comes with a year’s Amazon Kids+ subscription, is currently available for £74.99 instead of £114.

Why we chose it: Intended for younger readers, the all-new Kindle Kids (2022 edition) comes with a colourful protective cover of your choice – including unicorn, space and ocean designs – alongside a two-year 'worry-free guarantee' that offers a full replacement if the device gets broken.

Plus, you can get an Amazon Kids+ subscription which provides access to more than a thousand books. Basically, it's a lot for your money.

Kindle Colorsoft | £269.99 £164 (save £105.99 or 39%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Colorsoft is the first Kindle to come in colour. It originally cost £269.99 but it's now at its lowest price ever, for £164.

Why we chose it: For the first time, e-reader owners can access Kindle's 15 million titles with a full-colour palette, meaning travel guides, cookbooks, comics and graphic novels can be viewed as intended. The Kindle Colorsoft comes with "nature's full palette" and you can even highlight passages with yellow, orange, blue, or pink, and search for your highlights by colour.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft for £ 269.99 £164 (save £105.99 or 39%) at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | £159.99 £124.99 (save £35 or 22%)

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite is now on sale for £124.99. This is a reduction from its original price of £159.99.

Why we chose it: The next-generation Kindle Paperwhite has a seven-inch display with a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns. It also has a better battery that can last up to 12 weeks and an adjustable reading light.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite for £ 159.99 £124.99 (save £35 or 22%) at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | £169.99 £124.99 (save £45 or 26%)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon

What's the deal: The Kids edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is now available for £124.99

Why we chose it: Much like the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kids model has a 300 PPI glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life. It's completely designed for reading with no apps, videos or games and has different fonts to aid with dyslexia.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids for £ 169.99 £124.99 (save £45 or 26%) at Amazon

Kindle Scribe | £ 379.99 £259.99 (save £120 or 32%)

What's the deal: The Kindle Scribe is also at its cheapest price, dropping from £379.99 to £259.99. That's a £120 saving and before this, the device had only been reduced to £309.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Scribe is the only Kindle that includes a digital notebook and pen — with the notebook kept completely separate from the e-reader to avoid distraction — and its large front-lit display is two times larger than that of the Kindle Paperwhite.

The pen can be transformed from a calligraphy pen, a marker, pencil or highlighter depending on your desired outcome, and all writing tools feature enhanced pressure and tilt capabilities.

Buy Kindle Scribe for £ 379.99 £259.99 (save £120 or 32%) at Amazon

Kindle Scribe (2024) with Plant-Based Cover and Power Adaptor

Kindle Scribe Essentials Package. Amazon

What's the deal: Save 30% on this bundle deal, which includes a 2024 Kindle Scribe, a plant-based cover available in a variety of colours and an Amazon Powerfast 9W Power Adapter.

Why we chose it: This is the perfect starter pack for anyone beginning their Kindle Scribe journey – and £140 off is not a discount to be sniffed it!

Buy Kindle Scribe 2024 with Cover and Power Adaptor for £467.97 £294.97 (save £173 or 37%) at Amazon

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Kindle Scribe

What's the deal: When you purchase the Kindle Scribe at Currys, you'll get up to three months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

Why we chose it: This deal offers combined savings of almost £100 on Apple services, so it's definitely not worth passing up.

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Kindle Scribe at Currys

Amazon Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case with Magnetic Attach

Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case with Magnetic Attach. Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon are currently offering a 24% discount on the Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case, taking the price down to £41.99.

Why we chose it: This is the sleekest official Kindle Scribe case on the market, which magnetically attaches to a slim folio, rather than snapping into a plastic back like a traditional Kindle cover.

Buy Amazon Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case with Magnetic Attach for £54.99 £41.99 (save £13 or 24%) at Amazon

