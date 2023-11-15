From now until 27th November, customers can sign up to DAZN’s NFL Weekly Pro pass for just £0.99. That means seven days of live and on-demand American Football matches, exclusive panel shows and professional analysis all for under £1.

The normal cost of the weekly pass is £14.99, which means you’re saving a whopping 93% on every NFL game so far this season, plus authentic American coverage – which is ad-free, by the way. And if you sign up now (or before Monday 20th November), you could even get this price for two weeks, meaning you’d save a total of £28.

But that’s not all, DAZN is doubling down by also lowering the price of the Season Pro pass to £49.98, which you can pay off in three instalments of £16.66. This will have every single game this season including the playoffs and Super Bowl LVIII.

So, you better start running for the end zone because you’ve only got until the 27th to snap up this great deal. Here’s the specifics.

Get the DAZN NFL Weekly Pro Pass for £0.99 a week

Get the DAZN NFL Season Pro Pass from £16.66

What is the DAZN Black Friday deal?

For Black Friday, DAZN has lowered the cost of its NFL Weekly Pro pass from £14.99 to just £0.99 a week. That means for less than £1 you’ll get seven days of complete NFL coverage including live games, commentary and more.

This offer will last from 15th to 27th November, so if you buy now you can get two weeks of the pass for under £2.

DAZN has also slashed the cost of the Season Pro pass to £49.98. This covers the whole 2023/24 season and, to make things easier, you can pay it off in three instalments of £16.66.

Alternatively if you’d rather pass on these offers and sign up for the year, there are three options available to you. You can get the monthly saver for £9.99 a month over 12 months, pay £99.99 for the whole year, or pay £19.99 a month for a rolling contract which you can cancel at any time.

Get the DAZN NFL Weekly Pro Pass for £0.99 a week

Get the DAZN NFL Season Pro Pass from £16.66

Sign up to 12 months of DAZN from £9.99 a month

What does the NFL Game Pass on DAZN get you?

DAZN’s NFL Game Pass gives you complete coverage of the NFL regular season and playoffs — including the Super Bowl.

That means you’ll have access to 335 games per season, which you can watch both live and on demand, as well as highlights, panel shows and documentaries. You’ll even be able to watch everything on NFL RedZone, America’s exclusive channel that broadcasts seven hours of ad-free football every Sunday.

