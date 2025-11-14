Amazon's Black Friday sale will go live from Thursday 20th November, but as usual it's teasing us with a few early offers.

To start, the retail giant is offering three months of the audiobook service Audible for 99p – a discount we've seen many times before – yet this year it's adding the bonus of an additional £10 voucher.

That means for less than £3, you could be listening to thousands of the best audio titles, from Book 5 of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club, to Mel Robbins's The Let Them Theory.

Audible also normally costs £8.99 a month, so you would be saving £24 over the course of three months.

This deal will run until 1st December so here's how you can grab hold of it today.

What is the Audible Black Friday deal?

Audible Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This November, Amazon is offering three months of Audible Premium Plus for 99p, plus an additional £10 voucher.

While the retail giant has often reduced the price of Audible before, this is the first time we've seen an extra incentive added on – so worth paying attention to!

With Audible Premium Plus you can download one free audiobook a month and listen to the thousands of already included titles, from Audible Originals to celebrity memoirs. That means you'll be listening to bestselling books, podcasts and new tracks from now until February 2026, and you can buy additional books for free too with your voucher.

Usually, Audible will set you back £8.99 a month and this price will automatically renew once the three months are up, but remember you can cancel at any point.

How long does the Audible Black Friday deal last?

This offer will run from now until 1st December (also known as Cyber Monday).

If you get it now, you'll have enough content to carry you through Christmas entertainment and New Year reading lists. Plus, there are so many exciting titles coming out at the moment, like the new Audible Original of Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders starring Peter Dinklage.

How to get the Audible Black Friday offer today

To get this deal, simply head to the Audible page on Amazon and select 'Get this deal'. Then you can either sign into your Amazon Prime account or set one up before you can then start paying an Audible membership.

Your additional £10 voucher will then arrive via email and you can activate it at any time.

