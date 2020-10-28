Top toys for Christmas 2020 revealed – from LEGO to Baby Yoda

It may not even be Halloween yet – but the top Christmas presents of 2020 have already been decided.

Advertisement

The Toy Retailers Association have announced their annual DreamToys Top 12, a list chosen by a panel of retailers and industry experts as a prediction of what will be the hot toys this year.

Thankfully for parents everywhere, several familiar names have made the cut – including classic brands such as LEGO, Barbie, and Star Wars.

The list includes Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper for £79.99, Monopoly for Sore Losers for £22.99, and Peppa Pig’s Shopping Centre for £39.99 (some are on offer in early Amazon Black Friday deals).

Just ahead of the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, pop culture icon Baby Yoda makes an appearance as a plush figure expected to retail for £29.99, while the Pokemon craze continues with a carry case playset priced £39.99.

Unsurprisingly legendary toy brand LEGO makes two appearances in this list, with the new LEGO Super Mario Adventures for £49.99 as well as a LEGO set of Harry Potter’s beloved owl Hedwig for £34.99

Top toys for Christmas 2020

You can see the top 12 list below, in no particular order:

A wider list of 72 items was also announced, which included a, um, “pooping” flamingo toy, as well as appearances from classic brands such as Hot Wheels, Marvel, and Scrabble.

The DreamToys list was announced a month earlier than normal this year due to rising concerns about meeting demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We implore consumers not to leave their Christmas shopping to the final few weeks of the year,” explained Gary Grant, chair of the DreamToys selection committee. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions across the country, retailers will simply not be able to service as many people in store due to social distancing.

In addition, couriers are already overloaded and will struggle to meet the demand to get presents to people before Christmas. Added to this is the limited availability of stock compared to previous years; our advice is to shop early to avoid missing out.”

Advertisement

Check out our Black Friday deals pages for all the latest deals and sales news.