Best LEGO Black Friday deals: LEGO confirms start date, and what to expect

Is there a more timeless toy brand around than LEGO? The interlocking toy bricks have been captivating children the world over since 1949, and seem to have recreated every major film, TV show and national landmark known to man.
As with every year, Lego is sure to be a must-have item Black Friday rush, but there’s no time to wait until then to get that coveted Lego Death Star – we have the best deals available right now ahead of the early deals going live on 21st November. Just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!
When do LEGO Black Friday deals start?
LEGO’s newly-launched Christmas 2020 catalogue says LEGO.com‘s Black Friday 2020 deals will begin a bit earlier than the actual event on 21st November. There’s a caveat with that, the early date is only for VIPs, the actual deals for the general LEGO user will be Black Friday itself on 27th November. That gives you plenty of time to snap up a deal in time for Christmas. We’d also expect the sale to continue through to Cyber Monday.
What LEGO Black Friday deals to expect
Last year, LEGO offered 30 per cent discounts on some pretty hot sets, like NINJAGO CITY, 71044 Disney Train and Station and a few larger adult sets like NASA Apollo Saturn V.
It also offered a free exclusive Christmas tree toy if you spent more than £120.
That gives us a clue as to what to expect from LEGO deals this year, as two out of those three sets are no discontinued. We expect this year we’ll see more of the same, sets on their way out discounted heavily. There’s nothing confirmed yet, but that’s the usual pattern.
If you’re looking for offers now read on, but Amazon has already started the early Black Friday deals with a few sets cut by 20 per cent. Check back on Amazon to see what new LEGO offers pop up as the Stormtrooper Helmet is now back in stock.
LEGO.com
It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates frequently. Currently, you can get a free El Fuego’s Stunt Cannon with purchases over £35.
However, there are still several other deals that you can take advantage of. See below:
- Buy Lego Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack for £17.49,
was £24.99
- Buy Lego Zombie Cave £16.99,
was £19.99
- Buy Lego Star Wars Visual Dictionary for £14.39,
was £17.99
- Buy Lego Star Wars Notebook with Gel Pen for £12.79,
was £15.99
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Lucy Keyring for £1.99,
was £3.99
Smyths
Smyths Black Friday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets:
- LEGO Technic Car Transporter 2 in 1 Truck Set |
£119.99£108.99
- LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down Toy Set |
£179.99£149.99
- Buy the LEGO City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set for £169.99
- Buy the LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center Sea Life Vet Set for £49.99
- Buy the LEGO Technic Pull Back Dragster Car to Hot Rod 2in1 Set for £17.99
- Buy the LEGO Technic Pull Back Stunt Show Truck & Bike 2in1 Set for £39.99
- Buy the LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center Sea Life Vet Set for £49.99
Argos
As well as the wider Argos Black Friday deals, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are must buy for any Lego and Mario fans.
- Buy the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School for £64.00
- Buy the LEGO Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset for £12.00
- Buy the LEGO DOTS Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO City Sky Police Drone Chase Toy Helicopter for £14.40
- Buy the LEGO Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set for £9.00
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO DOTS Animal Picture Holders DIY Craft Decor Set for £13.00
Amazon
Amazon Black Friday deals have already started. The retailer has a good mix of Duplo, Star Wars, and Creator lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave.
Buy the LEGO 75979 Harry Potter Hedwig the Owl Figure Collectible Display Model with Moving Wings for £29.95,
was £34.99
Buy the LEGO 43172 Disney Princess Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace | £61.57,
was £64.99(save 5%)
- Buy the LEGO DUPLO Cargo Train for Toddlers for £96.75
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Wookiee Gunship for £19.95
- Buy the LEGO Construction Police Helicopter in Bag for £4.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator: Log Cabin for £99.90
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Empire State Building for £75.95
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Burj Khalifa for £169.99
Buy the LEGO 42115 Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Race Car, Advanced Building Set £238.99,
was £349.99(save 32%)
John Lewis
For the Lego collector, John Lewis Black Friday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive looking James Bond Aston Martin!
- Buy the LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer for £649.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Old Trafford – Manchester United for £249.99
- Buy the LEGO City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port for £119.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Fiat 500 for £74.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator London Bus for £109.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Taj Mahal for £299.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5 for £129.99
Does LEGO charge delivery?
LEGO has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise it’s £3.95. For all the LEGO delivery information, check out LEGO.com.
What other discounts and offers does LEGO have?
Apart from the sale offers LEGO doesn’t currently have any other discounts on.
