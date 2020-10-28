Best LEGO Black Friday deals: LEGO confirms start date, and what to expect

Is there a more timeless toy brand around than LEGO? The interlocking toy bricks have been captivating children the world over since 1949, and seem to have recreated every major film, TV show and national landmark known to man.

As with every year, Lego is sure to be a must-have item Black Friday rush, but there’s no time to wait until then to get that coveted Lego Death Star – we have the best deals available right now ahead of the early deals going live on 21st November. Just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!

And if you are a technology lover, don’t forget that Cyber Monday is coming next month and that will be full of deals for the latest gadgets.

When do LEGO Black Friday deals start?

LEGO’s newly-launched Christmas 2020 catalogue says LEGO.com‘s Black Friday 2020 deals will begin a bit earlier than the actual event on 21st November. There’s a caveat with that, the early date is only for VIPs, the actual deals for the general LEGO user will be Black Friday itself on 27th November. That gives you plenty of time to snap up a deal in time for Christmas. We’d also expect the sale to continue through to Cyber Monday.

What LEGO Black Friday deals to expect

Last year, LEGO offered 30 per cent discounts on some pretty hot sets, like NINJAGO CITY, 71044 Disney Train and Station and a few larger adult sets like NASA Apollo Saturn V.

It also offered a free exclusive Christmas tree toy if you spent more than £120.

That gives us a clue as to what to expect from LEGO deals this year, as two out of those three sets are no discontinued. We expect this year we’ll see more of the same, sets on their way out discounted heavily. There’s nothing confirmed yet, but that’s the usual pattern.

If you’re looking for offers now read on, but Amazon has already started the early Black Friday deals with a few sets cut by 20 per cent. Check back on Amazon to see what new LEGO offers pop up as the Stormtrooper Helmet is now back in stock.

LEGO Black Friday 2019 deals

The best deals from last year included a range of LEGO sets from Harry Potter to Avengers. The deals below (and the prices) reflect last year’s deal *prices may vary now:

LEGO wasn’t the only place you could find deals, Smyths Toy Store also had 25 per cent off LEGO sets and John Lewis ran deals too.

LEGO.com

LEGO

It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates frequently. Currently, you can get a free El Fuego’s Stunt Cannon with purchases over £35.

However, there are still several other deals that you can take advantage of. See below:

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more.

Smyths

Smyths Black Friday deals are worth checking out too. Smyths has some great prices on LEGO sets:

Argos

Lego

As well as the wider Argos Black Friday deals, Argos has the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are must buy for any Lego and Mario fans.

Amazon

Amazon Black Friday deals have already started. The retailer has a good mix of Duplo, Star Wars, and Creator lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave.

John Lewis

For the Lego collector, John Lewis Black Friday deals are worth checking out. John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive looking James Bond Aston Martin!

Does LEGO charge delivery?

LEGO has a 2-4 day delivery service for orders over £50 online or by phone, otherwise it’s £3.95. For all the LEGO delivery information, check out LEGO.com.

What other discounts and offers does LEGO have?

Apart from the sale offers LEGO doesn’t currently have any other discounts on.

For more deals check out our Black Friday 2020 guide, where we round up the best deals and offers as well as breakdown other brand and product discounts you may want to check out.