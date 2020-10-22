Apple TV confirmed for PS5 on launch day

While it is heavily rumoured that Apple TV is coming to the Xbox Series X after reports emerged that the app was in the testing stage for some users, Sony has beaten them to the punch when it comes to confirming it for the PS5 – and it will be here sooner than we thought.

PlayStation has confirmed today that the app will be ready to download when the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12th (the 19th here in the UK) and not only that, it will be available for those that own a PS4 too! So you can still use it, even if you have not had any luck at trying to pre-order the Ps5.

Here is what they had to say about the news on the official PlayStation blog: “Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app will also be available on PS4.”

What is of note here – and most welcome – is that it looks like users will be able to buy and rent movies directly through the app on the console, at least that is how we read it. While this should be a given, it is currently not possible to do so via the app on devices such as the Fire Stick– with us having to buy through iTunes instead. Admittedly this is a mere inconvenience, but it is nice that it seems to be fixed here.

As for what you can buy, well there are always amazing 4K iTunes movie deals to be found with some fantastic movies in HDR and Dolby Vision for as low as £3.99.

As well as Apple TV, the PlayStation 5 will also support Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Spotify and Twitch, with more promised to be added as time goes on. You will be able to jump to four of those at the click of a button with the handy PlayStation 5 media remote too which is handy.

While Apple TV has yet to be confirmed for the Xbox, the latest rumours suggest that it will also be available when the new console launches, so expect to hear more about that shortly.

