How to change app icons in ios 14? Your guide to the new ios 14 features

One of the more exciting things about the ios 14 update that has recently rolled out to Apple users is the ability to customise your home screen in a way we have not really seen before – just in time for the soon to be revealed iPhone 12.

Now, instead of being stuck with the image chosen for the app, you can change it to something else using the Shortcuts app which means you can now make your home screen look as personal to you as you like- meaning we will likely be spending many hours fine-tuning how ours looks until we get it right.

But the process of how to do it can be a little fiddly due to the app it uses and so, it may be best to just do this with the apps you use the most rather than all of them- unless you have a lot of time on your hands. While we wish the process were simpler, and we are not sure why it isn’t, here is how to do it currently.

How do you change app icons in ios 14?

On your iPhone or IPad, open the Shortcuts app.

In the top right corner of the screen is a + icon- go ahead and click it.

Then you will see a button that says ‘Add Action’- give that a click.

A search field will then appear at the top and here you will want to type ‘Open App’

Now press ‘Open App’ and then hit ‘Choose’

Search for the app that you want to change the look of

Tap the 3 dots at the top right-hand corner and then select ‘Add to Home Screen’

You will then see a placeholder app icon and when you press it, you will see three options appear.

Wherever you have saved your replacement photo will indicate whether you select ‘Take Photo’, ‘Choose Photo’ or ‘Choose File’; whichever one it is, select the new image.

Next, you can rename the app if you wish, once you have done that press ‘Add’.

Now press done. Then go back to the home screen and your app will be all fresh and updated!

A bit of a long-winded process sure, but at least it is not too complicated!

Visit our hub for more Technology news.