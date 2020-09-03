Watch Dogs Legion release date – trailer, story and news

While the original Watch Dogs didn’t prove to be the experience many had hoped for, a course correction led to the second instalment being far better received in the video games community – so all eyes were on Ubisoft to see whether we would get a third.

Well, we do get that third game and it is called Watch Dogs Legion. And not only that, but it is set over here with London, albeit one in the near future, being the location where we will get to put our hacking skills to the test.

Here’s everything we know so far about the third game in the Watch Dogs franchise.

When is the Watch Dogs Legion release date?

Not long to wait at all for this one as it will be released next month, October 21st to be precise. That is just for current generation platforms for now, but we imagine next-gen will be available on launch day for those consoles – whenever that may be!

What platforms can I get Watch Dogs Legion on?

Watch Dogs Legion will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC and Stadia release also confirmed.

What is the Watch Dogs Legion story?

Guy Fawkes would be proud of this one. A group called Zero Day are looking to do what he could not by blowing up the Houses of Parliament and it is up to the London branch of DedSec to stop them. But as an added wrinkle, it is our very own DedSec that is being framed to look like the ones responsible.

Fighting to clear their name and to protect the city, preventing the explosion only leads more being set off; plunging London into chaos. When DedSec operative Duncan Wolfe is killed after collecting the evidence they need and said evidence is stolen, DeadSec soon finds themselves being painted as the enemy. They are forced into hiding and while they are gone, London is transformed into a surveillance state and when our heroes reemerge, they are going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to putting things right – and they will need new members.

Watch Dogs Legion gameplay

A lot of what made Watch Dogs 2 so popular is still here in Legion, but expect changes to make the experience even more entertaining. For example, now you can recruit people of your choosing to the cause and each character that can be recruited has a unique set of skills and tools and can be assigned to a certain class; enforcer, infiltrator, and hacker. Choosing the right person for a job promises to be a lot of fun and each character will be fully customisable – and the orders you give them could lead to their deaths, so choose carefully.

With the usual hacking of drones and combat mechanisms in place, and the standard mission selection process remaining, you will be able to bring friends into your game to help you with your quest. Four-player cooperative gameplay is available and you will share progression, whether that is in the story mode of the multiplayer aspect of the game. Also, look for the London Underground to be your go-to place for fast travel across the large city.

Can I pre-order Watch Dogs Legion?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day- or a bit after if you are planning to pre-order next-gen.

Is there a trailer for Watch Dogs Legion?

Yes! There has been a few now but here is one of the latest that shows off how gorgeous London looks in the Watch Dogs world- we’re quite excited to see what you can do in Camden market.

