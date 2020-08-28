NBA 2k21 release date – trailer, gameplay and news

It is hard to believe that we are at this point of the year already, but it is time for the next batch of yearly video games focusing on some of our favourite sports.

EA is back in action once again to bring us fresh editions to their long-running sports series and basketball fans had better get ready because NBA 2k21 is dropping soon- and it’s sure to be another instalment that will keep players busy for another year.

Here is all we know so far about NBA 2k21.

When is the NBA 2k21 release date?

The countdown is almost over for those who cannot wait to get their hands on the game as NBA 2k21 is releasing on September 4th- not long to wait at all.

What platforms can I get NBA 2k21 on?

NBA 2k21 will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release also confirmed. The game will also be dropping on the Nintendo Switch, the Stadia, as well as releasing editions for IOS and Android devices- you won’t be short of a platform to play it on that’s for sure.

Which athlete is on the cover?

We get three editions of the game’s cover this year. Damien Lillard will grace one of the covers, while the second will have Zion Williams in prime position. The third is a special one dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year and it is aptly titled- the Mamba Forever edition.

NBA 2k21 gameplay

Expect notable changes to the gameplay for this new season. The pro stick is getting an update which may take some getting used to, but it will allow it to become more vital than ever before. If you enjoy sizing up to your opposition, then the 50 new animations that allow you to do just that should come as welcome news.

Fresh escape dribble moves are on the way, while shooting is also getting some modifications- and that pro stick will come in handy there too. Also, look for defensive play to be honed that should hopefully give us all a smoother experience when we take to the courts.

Can I pre-order NBA 2k21?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day- or a bit after if you are planning to pre-order next-gen.

Is there a trailer for NBA 2k21?

There certainly is. Here’s the announcement trailer for the PS5 edition of the game.

