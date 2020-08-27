Is Fortnite down? Epic Games servers down following season 4 update

Fortnite servers are down again, but this time it’s not for a scheduled update – it’s an outage across the main platforms.

While it hasn’t been confirmed what the outage is due to it follows Epic Games’ update to the game ahead of the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

Epic Games said: “We’re investigating an outage across several Fortnite services including logins and matchmaking. We’ll provide an update when this is resolved.”

The servers were down earlier down at 7am for scheduled work to prepare for the update at 14:00 BST time.

The new update launched Fortnite season 4 and the Marvel themed season bringing with it seven new Marvel Battle Pass skins, including a secret Wolverine skin.

Gamers also got new Fortnite weapons and the week 1 challenges kicked off with people looking for Wolverine Claw Marks locations on the map.

Why can’t I get Fortnite season 4 on my Apple device?

If you’re using an Apple device it’s been a bad day too. Epic Games had confirmed it couldn’t update the game due to its ongoing dispute with Apple.

Epic Games said: “Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.”

To access the new season you had to download a large patch to get the new Battle Pass and changes. It’s the first update in more than a year that iOS users haven’t been able to access.

Epic Games

Epic is fighting to end Apple's anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces. Papers are available for our August 13, August 17, and August 23 filings.

“Epic is fighting to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces. Papers are available for our August 13, August 17, and August 23 filings.

“If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.”