Best broadband deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

We use broadband now more than ever before – and lockdown may have proved just how much we really value our internet.

So whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have good broadband – for a good price of course.

So ahead of the Black Friday rush, here’s the very best broadband deals available right now.

BT Superfast Fibre

BT has deals on selected superfast fibre packages as part of their summer sale. You can also save £72 by adding Complete Wi-fi for internet in every room in the house – with a £100 back if not.

36mb for £24.99 a month and £19.99 upfront

50mb for £27.99 a month and £9.99 p&p

67mb for £29.99 a month and £9.99 p&p

Vodafone Broadband

Vodafone’s Superfast Extra deals come with a free Apple TV 4K, as well as a year of Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. Sweet.

Sky Broadband

Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.

You can also check out the best Sky TV deals.

Plusnet Broadband

Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and exclusive BT Sport deals for customers. All the below deals also come without an activation fee:

TalkTalk Broadband

TalkTalk’s best bundle comes with TalkTalk TV as well as a free year of Amazon Prime, though there’s plenty of offers for those just after broadband.

Post Office Broadband

If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17.00 a month will get you an average speed of 11mb on a 12-month contract. For something a bit faster:

