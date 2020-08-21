Best broadband deals ahead of Black Friday 2020
Stream yourself silly with some of the cheapest internet around.
We use broadband now more than ever before – and lockdown may have proved just how much we really value our internet.
So whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have good broadband – for a good price of course.
So ahead of the Black Friday rush, here’s the very best broadband deals available right now.
BT Superfast Fibre
BT has deals on selected superfast fibre packages as part of their summer sale. You can also save £72 by adding Complete Wi-fi for internet in every room in the house – with a £100 back if not.
36mb for £24.99 a month and £19.99 upfront
50mb for £27.99 a month and £9.99 p&p
67mb for £29.99 a month and £9.99 p&p
Vodafone Broadband
Vodafone’s Superfast Extra deals come with a free Apple TV 4K, as well as a year of Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. Sweet.
- Get Superfast 1 Extra with 10 Mbps for £31 a month
- Get Superfast Extra 2 with 20 Mbps for £33 a month
Sky Broadband
Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.
- Get Essential Broadband and Sky TV with 11Mbps for £35 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband & Sky TV with 59Mbps for £39 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband, Sky TV & Netflix with 59Mbps for £43 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema with 59Mbps for £64 a month
You can also check out the best Sky TV deals.
Plusnet Broadband
Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and exclusive BT Sport deals for customers. All the below deals also come without an activation fee:
- Get Unlimited Broadband at 10mbps for £18.99 a month for 18 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre with 36mbps for £22.99 a month for 12 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre Extra with 66mbps for £26.99 a month for 12 months
TalkTalk Broadband
TalkTalk’s best bundle comes with TalkTalk TV as well as a free year of Amazon Prime, though there’s plenty of offers for those just after broadband.
- Faster Fibre with 38mbps for £23.50 a month
- Faster Fibre with TalkTalk Tv and Amazon Prime with 38mbps for £25.50
- Superfast Fibre with 67mbps for £26 a month
Post Office Broadband
If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17.00 a month will get you an average speed of 11mb on a 12-month contract. For something a bit faster:
- Unlimited Fibre Broadband with 38mbps for £23.50 a month
- Fibre Broadband Plus with 67mbps for £27.50 a month
For more tech news check out our Technology section.