How much will the iPhone 12 cost? Price leaks ahead of launch

We have some idea of what to expect when it comes to the iPhone 12 price thanks to leaks.

The iPhone 11 was £729 ($699), whereas the iPhone 11 Pro was slightly more at £1,049 ($999), the Pro Max was £1,149 (£1,099).

Thanks to a leak from YouTuber Jon Prosser we know there will be changes for the next iPhone range though.

Other leaks have also suggested a few other changes around the 4G models.

iPhone 12 price: How much will the iPhone 12 cost?

iPhone 12 4G

128GB – $549

256GB – No leak

512GB – No leak

iPhone 12 5G

128GB – $649

256GB – $749

512GB – Not available

iPhone 12 Max 4G

128GB – $649

256GB – No leak

512GB – No leak

iPhone 12 Max

128GB – $749

256GB – $849

512GB – Not available

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB – $999

256GB – $1,099

512GB – $1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB – $1,099

256GB – $1,199

512GB – $1,399

UK and Australian prices aren’t as clear as they weren’t included in the leaks. We’d expect them to keep in line with the previous year’s model though if you’re basing expectations off the leaked US prices.

However, analyst Jeff Pu has claimed the basic iPhone could start at $749 suggesting a higher priced range.

Another detailed price leak from @komiya_kj also pitches prices higher than the above. They say the 5GB iPhone 12 starts at $699, so about £540 UK for 64GB up to $740 for 128GB, which matches the listings above.

If that’s true that’s $100 more than the above leak, so we’d have to raise the rest of the prices accordingly.

Should I wait for the iPhone 12?

If you want you can buy an iPhone 11 now:

We’d recommend waiting if you’re looking to buy a new phone for a few reasons. It’s not long until the iPhone 12 release, which means whatever older model you buy will become outdated – and drop in price.

You may want to check out the choice that comes with the iPhone 12. There are rumours we’ll be getting four new models rather than the usual three too.

Of course, you can check out your other options with the best iPhone to buy in 2020 and deals on iPhone 11 this August.