How to watch Netflix offline on a Mac (legally)

When it comes to streaming services the keyword is ease, so if you’re trying to find a way to watch your favourite Netflix show on your Mac there’s a little sticking point – there’s no app for the Apple device.

Since there is no Netflix app available subscribers aren’t actually able to download their favourite series and movies, which means the ease of watching things offline in your own time disappears.

If you’re a Mac user and you have a Netflix account there are a few steps you can take – all legal – to get the best viewing experience. While you can’t just download your show you can try the follow the workarounds.

Can you download Netflix on your Mac?

The quick answer here is no, but the longer answer here is yes, with a little work.

There’s no Netflix app for Mac, but there is one for iOS devices and Windows.

The legal way to download Netflix series and movies is to use your app, so ignore all the ads and articles explaining how to get the app on the Mac – they’re a scam and dodgy for your Mac.

How to download Netflix on a Mac

To watch Netflix on Mac follow these easy steps.

Have a paid subscription to Netflix – if you don’t have this you can’t download or watch anything you once downloaded. Choose your movie or series with the download option. Most of Netflix’s catalogue has this option, but some don’t. Make sure you have a Wifi connection as downloading takes up a lot of data. Check your device supports Netflix – android or iOS You can stream using Airplay – use your iPhone or iPad

How to stream with Airplay

There are a few devices that let you do this, but make sure it’s AirPlay compatible first.

Make sure you’re on WiFi Download the Netflix app on to the iOS device Open AirPlay on your iOS device and tap Screen Mirroring Select your Mac Open the Netflix app and select the downloaded series or movie you want to watch Click play!

Just remember that while other websites suggest using screen recording apps this is illegal. You can’t screen record a show and play it on your Mac later.

