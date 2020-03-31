Has Houseparty been hacked? App owners reassure users – what you can do

If you haven’t heard of Houseparty yet, where you been? (apart from home…)

The Houseparty app has seen a surge in popularity since the world has put social distancing measures in place to deal with the current pandemic.

The app came out way back in 2015, and was bought by Epic Games (they also own Fortnite) in 2019.

Over the past few days, the app has been facing accusations that it’s been hacked. Posts on social networks warned users to stop using Houseparty right away claiming users were having their email accounts hacked.

Houseparty responded with a tweet stating: “All Houseparty accounts are safe – the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites.”

Houseparty has also followed that up with another tweet.

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

The shouty posts on Twitter and Facebook haven’t shared any evidence. If you have any other questions then check out our guide to how to use Houseparty.

What should you do?